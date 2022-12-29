CS STANISLAUS (0-2)
Ameyaw 1-2 1-2 3, Ordonio 3-10 1-1 7, Pallesi 1-6 0-0 3, Short 4-12 0-0 8, Zecic 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Bender 1-6 0-0 2, I.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, J.Jones 3-6 1-4 8, Boone 0-4 2-2 2, Fallay 0-1 2-2 2, Farias 2-2 0-0 5, Sahi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 7-11 51.
SACRAMENTO ST. (7-6)
Mawein 2-5 1-1 5, McRae 7-9 5-6 19, Chappell 5-11 2-2 15, Patterson 6-14 1-1 17, Wilbon 1-5 0-2 3, Hunt 1-3 0-0 3, Adams 1-2 3-4 5, Marks 1-4 1-2 4, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, Choi Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-54 14-20 72.
Halftime_CS Stanislaus 27-19. 3-Point Goals_CS Stanislaus 4-17 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3), Sacramento St. 10-24 (Patterson 4-11, Chappell 3-7, Hunt 1-2, Marks 1-2, Wilbon 1-2). Rebounds_CS Stanislaus 32 (Zecic, Bender 6), Sacramento St. 44 (McRae 15). Assists_CS Stanislaus 11 (Zecic 4), Sacramento St. 17 (Wilbon, Hunt 4). Total Fouls_CS Stanislaus 17, Sacramento St. 10. A_657 (1,012).
