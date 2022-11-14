SACRAMENTO ST. (2-1)
Mawein 5-9 2-3 13, McRae 9-14 2-4 20, Chappell 3-5 1-2 9, Hunt 4-8 1-1 9, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Wilbon 6-12 6-8 19, Marks 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-54 12-18 73.
DENVER (2-1)
Corbett 3-6 4-6 10, Tainamo 4-10 0-0 9, Bruner 6-14 4-5 17, Mullins 5-8 1-1 11, Smith 2-7 1-2 5, Kisunas 5-6 0-0 10, Bowen 1-2 3-3 5, Lukic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-54 13-17 69.
Halftime_Denver 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 5-14 (Chappell 2-4, Marks 1-2, Wilbon 1-2, Mawein 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Patterson 0-2), Denver 2-12 (Tainamo 1-3, Bruner 1-6, Bowen 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Corbett. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 27 (McRae 8), Denver 25 (Tainamo 9). Assists_Sacramento St. 12 (McRae 7), Denver 11 (Bruner 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 15, Denver 15. A_1,113 (7,200).
