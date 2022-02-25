IDAHO (8-19)
Christensen 4-8 0-2 8, Anderson 1-3 1-2 4, Dixon 3-12 6-6 13, Salih 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Kilgore 0-2 2-2 2, King 2-5 2-2 6, Pepple 1-4 0-0 2, Bertain 1-2 0-0 2, Hanshaw 0-1 0-0 0, McHugh 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 17-52 11-14 51.
SACRAMENTO ST. (8-16)
Komagum 3-3 2-2 8, Chappell 5-13 1-1 12, FitzPatrick 5-9 0-0 15, Wilbon 7-10 0-0 15, Fowler 9-15 5-7 23, Barros 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkin 1-3 0-0 2, McCullough 1-1 0-0 3, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Seng 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, Holley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 8-10 83.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-17 (Salih 2-4, Anderson 1-2, McHugh 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertain 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1), Sacramento St. 9-19 (FitzPatrick 5-7, McCullough 1-1, Wilbon 1-1, Barros 1-2, Chappell 1-6, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho 23 (Christensen 10), Sacramento St. 35 (Komagum 11). Assists_Idaho 13 (Christensen, Anderson, Salih 3), Sacramento St. 17 (Chappell 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 17, Sacramento St. 16. A_565 (1,012).