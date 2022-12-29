FGFTReb
CS STANISLAUSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ameyaw121-21-21-3033
Ordonio243-101-11-1017
Pallesi211-60-00-1113
Short264-120-01-3238
Zecic281-70-02-6412
Williams162-30-02-4024
Bender141-60-01-6022
I.Jones142-40-00-1105
J.Jones133-61-40-3128
Boone120-42-20-2012
Fallay90-12-20-1012
Farias72-20-00-1005
Sahi40-00-00-0200
Totals20020-637-118-32111751

Percentages: FG .317, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio).

Steals: 11 (Pallesi 3, Zecic 3, Ordonio 2, Williams 2, Short).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mawein232-51-11-6035
McRae287-95-62-152119
Chappell305-112-20-33215
Patterson306-141-10-50117
Wilbon271-50-22-5413
Hunt231-30-00-2413
Adams161-23-42-4215
Marks101-41-20-0104
Hardee60-00-01-1100
Choi Deng50-10-00-0000
Ford20-01-21-3001
Totals20024-5414-209-44171072

Percentages: FG .444, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Patterson 4-11, Chappell 3-7, Hunt 1-2, Marks 1-2, Wilbon 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mawein).

Turnovers: 15 (Mawein 4, McRae 3, Wilbon 3, Patterson 2, Adams, Chappell, Hunt).

Steals: 9 (Chappell 4, Adams, Hunt, Mawein, Patterson, Wilbon).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Stanislaus272451
Sacramento St.195372

A_657 (1,012).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

