FGFTReb
IDAHOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Christensen284-80-21-10328
Anderson251-31-20-1334
Dixon303-126-61-10113
Salih282-60-00-2336
Smith301-60-00-2133
Kilgore190-22-21-3122
King162-52-20-1106
Pepple101-40-00-1022
Bertain91-20-01-2102
Hanshaw30-10-00-0010
McHugh22-30-00-0005
Totals20017-5211-144-23131751

Percentages: FG .327, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Salih 2-4, Anderson 1-2, McHugh 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertain 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 6, Smith 4, Christensen 3, King 2, Kilgore).

Steals: 5 (Smith 3, King, Salih).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Komagum243-32-21-11138
Chappell355-131-10-17112
FitzPatrick365-90-00-72215
Wilbon297-100-01-31215
Fowler269-155-70-34323
Barros181-20-00-3113
Clarkin141-30-01-4032
McCullough111-10-00-1003
Ford20-00-00-0000
Seng20-00-00-0000
Greene10-10-00-0000
Hardee10-00-00-2100
Holley11-10-00-0012
Totals20033-588-103-35171683

Percentages: FG .569, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (FitzPatrick 5-7, McCullough 1-1, Wilbon 1-1, Barros 1-2, Chappell 1-6, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Clarkin 4, Komagum 3, Fowler, Wilbon).

Turnovers: 11 (Fowler 3, Wilbon 3, Barros, Chappell, Clarkin, FitzPatrick, Komagum).

Steals: 10 (Chappell 2, Komagum 2, Wilbon 2, Barros, Clarkin, FitzPatrick, Fowler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho252651
Sacramento St.344983

A_565 (1,012).

