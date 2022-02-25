|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Christensen
|28
|4-8
|0-2
|1-10
|3
|2
|8
|Anderson
|25
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|4
|Dixon
|30
|3-12
|6-6
|1-1
|0
|1
|13
|Salih
|28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|6
|Smith
|30
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Kilgore
|19
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|King
|16
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Pepple
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Bertain
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Hanshaw
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McHugh
|2
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|17-52
|11-14
|4-23
|13
|17
|51
Percentages: FG .327, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Salih 2-4, Anderson 1-2, McHugh 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertain 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 6, Smith 4, Christensen 3, King 2, Kilgore).
Steals: 5 (Smith 3, King, Salih).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Komagum
|24
|3-3
|2-2
|1-11
|1
|3
|8
|Chappell
|35
|5-13
|1-1
|0-1
|7
|1
|12
|FitzPatrick
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|2
|15
|Wilbon
|29
|7-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|15
|Fowler
|26
|9-15
|5-7
|0-3
|4
|3
|23
|Barros
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|Clarkin
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|McCullough
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Ford
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Seng
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardee
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Holley
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-58
|8-10
|3-35
|17
|16
|83
Percentages: FG .569, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (FitzPatrick 5-7, McCullough 1-1, Wilbon 1-1, Barros 1-2, Chappell 1-6, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Clarkin 4, Komagum 3, Fowler, Wilbon).
Turnovers: 11 (Fowler 3, Wilbon 3, Barros, Chappell, Clarkin, FitzPatrick, Komagum).
Steals: 10 (Chappell 2, Komagum 2, Wilbon 2, Barros, Clarkin, FitzPatrick, Fowler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|25
|26
|—
|51
|Sacramento St.
|34
|49
|—
|83
A_565 (1,012).