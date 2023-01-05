FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mawein161-60-01-5032
McRae3713-191-34-172227
Chappell3910-212-30-21022
Hunt362-41-20-3446
Patterson382-40-00-4105
Wilbon325-108-115-61018
Marks180-10-00-2100
Adams92-40-00-1115
Totals22535-6912-1910-40111085

Percentages: FG .507, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Adams 1-1, Hunt 1-1, Patterson 1-3, Marks 0-1, Mawein 0-1, Wilbon 0-1, Chappell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McRae).

Turnovers: 8 (Hunt 4, Chappell, Marks, McRae, Wilbon).

Steals: 6 (Hunt 3, Chappell, Marks, Wilbon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IDAHOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burris332-60-00-6134
Jones4019-264-65-124442
Moffitt419-211-10-27219
T.Smith370-40-00-3130
R.Smith220-30-00-5110
Salih241-40-00-0043
D.Ford236-70-00-00015
Harge50-20-00-0010
Totals22537-735-75-28141883

Percentages: FG .507, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (D.Ford 3-3, Salih 1-3, Harge 0-1, Moffitt 0-1, R.Smith 0-2, Burris 0-3, T.Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 4, Burris).

Turnovers: 6 (Moffitt 4, Burris, T.Smith).

Steals: 5 (Jones 3, Burris, T.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St.3938885
Idaho3839683

A_1,369 (4,200).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you