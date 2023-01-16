FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cohen378-147-102-91123
Giles345-112-22-70214
McCabe211-40-02-5142
Ruggery320-60-10-2230
Land384-150-01-8109
Hargis190-30-01-3010
Sanon160-13-30-4113
Liberis30-00-00-0000
Totals20018-5412-168-3861251

Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Giles 2-4, Land 1-9, Hargis 0-2, McCabe 0-3, Ruggery 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hargis, Land).

Turnovers: 16 (Giles 4, Land 4, Cohen 3, Hargis 2, Liberis, Ruggery, Sanon).

Steals: 8 (Giles 3, Land 2, Cohen, Ruggery, Sanon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRED HEARTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galette345-161-43-94111
Johnson303-85-64-120411
McGuire313-80-12-5327
Reilly375-160-00-22013
Sixsmith151-20-00-3103
Thomas234-70-03-5139
Solomon170-40-00-2130
Espinal-Guzman100-00-00-0020
Mello30-20-01-1010
Totals20021-636-1113-39121654

Percentages: FG .333, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Reilly 3-10, Thomas 1-1, Sixsmith 1-2, McGuire 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Mello 0-2, Solomon 0-2, Galette 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Galette 2, Sixsmith, Thomas).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Reilly 3, McGuire 2, Galette, Sixsmith, Thomas).

Steals: 9 (Reilly 4, Galette 3, Solomon, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis (Pa.)262551
Sacred Heart302454

A_529 (2,062).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you