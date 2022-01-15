FGFTReb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill283-40-12-9226
Square298-121-25-93518
Berry232-70-01-3255
Lamaute131-40-01-2112
Rush273-103-40-21010
Dunn366-201-31-10117
Munden283-123-43-9159
Racine80-00-00-0010
Jacks60-00-00-0020
Upshaw21-12-20-0004
Totals20027-7010-1613-35102271

Percentages: FG .386, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Dunn 4-10, Square 1-1, Rush 1-4, Berry 1-5, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Square 2, Hill).

Turnovers: 11 (Munden 6, Dunn, Hill, Jacks, Rush, Square).

Steals: 8 (Dunn 3, Munden 2, Hill, Rush, Square).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRED HEARTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galette365-87-83-113317
Johnson231-31-40-6013
Clarke337-115-70-15321
Ty.Thomas3410-202-21-40224
Watson191-40-11-1032
Sixsmith211-22-20-2025
Dutreil202-41-22-8055
Reilly140-10-00-2200
Totals20027-5318-267-35101977

Percentages: FG .509, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clarke 2-3, Ty.Thomas 2-6, Sixsmith 1-2, Galette 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Reilly 0-1, Watson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).

Turnovers: 14 (Galette 5, Johnson 3, Sixsmith 2, Ty.Thomas 2, Reilly, Watson).

Steals: 5 (Clarke, Reilly, Sixsmith, Ty.Thomas, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairleigh Dickinson304171
Sacred Heart374077

A_413 (2,062).

