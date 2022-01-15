|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill
|28
|3-4
|0-1
|2-9
|2
|2
|6
|Square
|29
|8-12
|1-2
|5-9
|3
|5
|18
|Berry
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|Lamaute
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Rush
|27
|3-10
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|10
|Dunn
|36
|6-20
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|17
|Munden
|28
|3-12
|3-4
|3-9
|1
|5
|9
|Racine
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jacks
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Upshaw
|2
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-70
|10-16
|13-35
|10
|22
|71
Percentages: FG .386, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Dunn 4-10, Square 1-1, Rush 1-4, Berry 1-5, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Square 2, Hill).
Turnovers: 11 (Munden 6, Dunn, Hill, Jacks, Rush, Square).
Steals: 8 (Dunn 3, Munden 2, Hill, Rush, Square).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Galette
|36
|5-8
|7-8
|3-11
|3
|3
|17
|Johnson
|23
|1-3
|1-4
|0-6
|0
|1
|3
|Clarke
|33
|7-11
|5-7
|0-1
|5
|3
|21
|Ty.Thomas
|34
|10-20
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|24
|Watson
|19
|1-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Sixsmith
|21
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Dutreil
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|2-8
|0
|5
|5
|Reilly
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|18-26
|7-35
|10
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .509, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clarke 2-3, Ty.Thomas 2-6, Sixsmith 1-2, Galette 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Reilly 0-1, Watson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).
Turnovers: 14 (Galette 5, Johnson 3, Sixsmith 2, Ty.Thomas 2, Reilly, Watson).
Steals: 5 (Clarke, Reilly, Sixsmith, Ty.Thomas, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|30
|41
|—
|71
|Sacred Heart
|37
|40
|—
|77
A_413 (2,062).