FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-13)
Hill 3-4 0-1 6, Square 8-12 1-2 18, Berry 2-7 0-0 5, Lamaute 1-4 0-0 2, Rush 3-10 3-4 10, Dunn 6-20 1-3 17, Munden 3-12 3-4 9, Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Jacks 0-0 0-0 0, Upshaw 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-70 10-16 71.
SACRED HEART (6-12)
Galette 5-8 7-8 17, Johnson 1-3 1-4 3, Clarke 7-11 5-7 21, Ty.Thomas 10-20 2-2 24, Watson 1-4 0-1 2, Sixsmith 1-2 2-2 5, Dutreil 2-4 1-2 5, Reilly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 18-26 77.
Halftime_Sacred Heart 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 7-24 (Dunn 4-10, Square 1-1, Rush 1-4, Berry 1-5, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2), Sacred Heart 5-15 (Clarke 2-3, Ty.Thomas 2-6, Sixsmith 1-2, Galette 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Reilly 0-1, Watson 0-1). Fouled Out_Square, Berry, Munden, Dutreil. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 35 (Hill, Square, Munden 9), Sacred Heart 35 (Galette 11). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 10 (Square 3), Sacred Heart 10 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 22, Sacred Heart 19. A_413 (2,062).