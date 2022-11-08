SACRED HEART (1-0)
Galette 5-12 2-3 13, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Carpenter 7-9 0-0 15, McGuire 0-7 1-2 1, Solomon 3-13 2-2 10, Sixsmith 1-5 0-0 3, Reilly 9-12 0-0 23, Espinal-Guzman 3-6 0-1 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 7-11 77.
HARTFORD (0-1)
Kimbrough 4-10 0-0 8, Pavlidis 7-10 0-0 14, Dunne 2-11 3-3 9, Henderson 2-11 7-7 12, McClain 10-17 2-2 24, Webley 1-1 1-2 3, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 13-14 70.
Halftime_Sacred Heart 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 10-32 (Reilly 5-7, Solomon 2-7, Carpenter 1-3, Galette 1-5, Sixsmith 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-4), Hartford 5-20 (McClain 2-5, Dunne 2-7, Henderson 1-6, Pavlidis 0-2). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 36 (Johnson 8), Hartford 30 (Pavlidis 9). Assists_Sacred Heart 21 (Johnson 5), Hartford 13 (Dunne 5). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 13, Hartford 12. A_840 (4,017).
