|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Galette
|30
|5-12
|2-3
|2-7
|2
|1
|13
|Johnson
|27
|2-4
|2-3
|3-8
|5
|0
|6
|Carpenter
|17
|7-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|McGuire
|24
|0-7
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|1
|Solomon
|30
|3-13
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|2
|10
|Sixsmith
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|3
|Reilly
|23
|9-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|23
|Espinal-Guzman
|13
|3-6
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Thomas
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-69
|7-11
|10-36
|21
|13
|77
Percentages: FG .435, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Reilly 5-7, Solomon 2-7, Carpenter 1-3, Galette 1-5, Sixsmith 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carpenter, Galette, Johnson, McGuire).
Turnovers: 10 (Solomon 4, Galette 3, McGuire 2, Carpenter).
Steals: 8 (Solomon 4, Carpenter, Galette, Johnson, McGuire).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kimbrough
|31
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|8
|Pavlidis
|38
|7-10
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|4
|14
|Dunne
|32
|2-11
|3-3
|1-3
|5
|4
|9
|Henderson
|35
|2-11
|7-7
|1-6
|2
|1
|12
|McClain
|36
|10-17
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|24
|Webley
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Hobbs
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|13-14
|6-30
|13
|12
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (McClain 2-5, Dunne 2-7, Henderson 1-6, Pavlidis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pavlidis 2, McClain, Webley).
Turnovers: 14 (McClain 5, Kimbrough 3, Dunne 2, Henderson 2, Jones, Webley).
Steals: 5 (McClain 3, Henderson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacred Heart
|44
|33
|—
|77
|Hartford
|35
|35
|—
|70
A_840 (4,017).
