FGFTReb
SACRED HEARTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galette305-122-32-72113
Johnson272-42-33-8506
Carpenter177-90-00-21115
McGuire240-71-20-4421
Solomon303-132-23-72210
Sixsmith261-50-00-3403
Reilly239-120-00-11323
Espinal-Guzman133-60-10-2136
Thomas100-10-02-2110
Totals20030-697-1110-36211377

Percentages: FG .435, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Reilly 5-7, Solomon 2-7, Carpenter 1-3, Galette 1-5, Sixsmith 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carpenter, Galette, Johnson, McGuire).

Turnovers: 10 (Solomon 4, Galette 3, McGuire 2, Carpenter).

Steals: 8 (Solomon 4, Carpenter, Galette, Johnson, McGuire).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HARTFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kimbrough314-100-01-3218
Pavlidis387-100-03-93414
Dunne322-113-31-3549
Henderson352-117-71-62112
McClain3610-172-20-51124
Webley91-11-20-2013
Hobbs80-00-00-2000
Jones60-10-00-0000
Washington50-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6113-146-30131270

Percentages: FG .426, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (McClain 2-5, Dunne 2-7, Henderson 1-6, Pavlidis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pavlidis 2, McClain, Webley).

Turnovers: 14 (McClain 5, Kimbrough 3, Dunne 2, Henderson 2, Jones, Webley).

Steals: 5 (McClain 3, Henderson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacred Heart443377
Hartford353570

A_840 (4,017).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

