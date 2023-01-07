|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kimbrough
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Pavlidis
|21
|2-4
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|4
|7
|Dunne
|39
|6-15
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|17
|Henderson
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|13
|McClain
|29
|6-19
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|17
|Washington
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|2
|Hobbs
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Webley
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|4
|8
|Jones
|15
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|5-7
|12-33
|14
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .409, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Dunne 5-13, McClain 4-9, Henderson 3-4, Jones 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Pavlidis 4, Dunne 3, Henderson 3, Kimbrough, McClain, Webley).
Steals: 3 (McClain 2, Pavlidis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Galette
|25
|7-15
|7-9
|4-8
|0
|2
|21
|Johnson
|25
|3-7
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|McGuire
|34
|3-10
|2-4
|0-4
|7
|2
|8
|Reilly
|32
|4-8
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Sixsmith
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|1
|7
|Thomas
|21
|6-11
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|13
|Solomon
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|Espinal-Guzman
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|13-19
|10-34
|15
|14
|78
Percentages: FG .492, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Solomon 2-3, Sixsmith 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Reilly 1-5, Galette 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette 2, McGuire).
Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 2, McGuire 2, Solomon 2, Sixsmith, Thomas).
Steals: 7 (Solomon 3, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman, Sixsmith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|36
|35
|—
|71
|Sacred Heart
|40
|38
|—
|78
A_457 (2,062).
