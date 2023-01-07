FGFTReb
HARTFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kimbrough92-40-01-3114
Pavlidis212-43-41-3247
Dunne396-150-00-52117
Henderson245-90-01-23213
McClain296-191-10-30317
Washington231-40-03-5132
Hobbs221-30-02-4112
Webley184-70-04-6148
Jones150-11-20-2301
Totals20027-665-712-33141971

Percentages: FG .409, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Dunne 5-13, McClain 4-9, Henderson 3-4, Jones 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Pavlidis 4, Dunne 3, Henderson 3, Kimbrough, McClain, Webley).

Steals: 3 (McClain 2, Pavlidis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRED HEARTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galette257-157-94-80221
Johnson253-73-42-6119
McGuire343-102-40-4728
Reilly324-81-20-22010
Sixsmith313-50-02-5317
Thomas216-110-01-61313
Solomon174-50-00-01210
Espinal-Guzman150-00-01-3030
Totals20030-6113-1910-34151478

Percentages: FG .492, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Solomon 2-3, Sixsmith 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Reilly 1-5, Galette 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette 2, McGuire).

Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 2, McGuire 2, Solomon 2, Sixsmith, Thomas).

Steals: 7 (Solomon 3, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman, Sixsmith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford363571
Sacred Heart403878

A_457 (2,062).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you