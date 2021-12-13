FGFTReb
SACRED HEARTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galette258-130-00-51218
Johnson291-21-43-6203
Clarke273-90-00-2806
Ty.Thomas249-130-01-53519
Watson324-110-00-00310
Sixsmith192-30-00-2126
Reilly184-70-00-3229
Pfaffenberger141-11-21-2143
Ta.Thomas122-21-22-4105
Totals20034-613-87-29191879

Percentages: FG .557, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Galette 2-3, Sixsmith 2-3, Watson 2-6, Ty.Thomas 1-2, Reilly 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Clarke 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ty.Thomas).

Turnovers: 12 (Watson 4, Clarke 2, Reilly 2, Ta.Thomas 2, Galette, Ty.Thomas).

Steals: 6 (Clarke, Galette, Johnson, Reilly, Ta.Thomas, Ty.Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COLUMBIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murphy356-122-23-42220
Nweke378-141-30-61417
Odunowo336-63-42-80315
De La Rosa361-61-20-4703
Turner242-60-00-0435
McLean232-62-20-0206
Harding50-00-00-2120
Stankard30-00-00-1000
Cooper21-10-00-0103
Shockley-Okeke10-00-00-1000
Tavroff10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-519-135-26181469

Percentages: FG .510, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Murphy 6-10, Cooper 1-1, Turner 1-4, Nweke 0-1, McLean 0-2, De La Rosa 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (De La Rosa).

Turnovers: 15 (Murphy 4, Nweke 4, Harding 3, Turner 2, De La Rosa, Odunowo).

Steals: 5 (Murphy 2, Cooper, Odunowo, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacred Heart324779
Columbia333669

A_553 (2,500).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

