|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Galette
|25
|8-13
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|18
|Johnson
|29
|1-2
|1-4
|3-6
|2
|0
|3
|Clarke
|27
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|0
|6
|Ty.Thomas
|24
|9-13
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|5
|19
|Watson
|32
|4-11
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|10
|Sixsmith
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Reilly
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|9
|Pfaffenberger
|14
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|3
|Ta.Thomas
|12
|2-2
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|34-61
|3-8
|7-29
|19
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .557, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Galette 2-3, Sixsmith 2-3, Watson 2-6, Ty.Thomas 1-2, Reilly 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Clarke 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ty.Thomas).
Turnovers: 12 (Watson 4, Clarke 2, Reilly 2, Ta.Thomas 2, Galette, Ty.Thomas).
Steals: 6 (Clarke, Galette, Johnson, Reilly, Ta.Thomas, Ty.Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murphy
|35
|6-12
|2-2
|3-4
|2
|2
|20
|Nweke
|37
|8-14
|1-3
|0-6
|1
|4
|17
|Odunowo
|33
|6-6
|3-4
|2-8
|0
|3
|15
|De La Rosa
|36
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
|7
|0
|3
|Turner
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|5
|McLean
|23
|2-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Harding
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Stankard
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Shockley-Okeke
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tavroff
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|9-13
|5-26
|18
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .510, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Murphy 6-10, Cooper 1-1, Turner 1-4, Nweke 0-1, McLean 0-2, De La Rosa 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (De La Rosa).
Turnovers: 15 (Murphy 4, Nweke 4, Harding 3, Turner 2, De La Rosa, Odunowo).
Steals: 5 (Murphy 2, Cooper, Odunowo, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacred Heart
|32
|47
|—
|79
|Columbia
|33
|36
|—
|69
A_553 (2,500).