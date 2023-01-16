|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Klaczek
|33
|0-4
|0-0
|2-9
|2
|5
|0
|Obinna
|29
|4-4
|1-1
|2-9
|1
|2
|9
|Brown
|38
|6-12
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|20
|Greer
|33
|5-9
|1-3
|1-8
|6
|2
|12
|Reynolds
|31
|7-11
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|3
|19
|Winborne
|19
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|3
|Fleming
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Bleechmore
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|8-12
|8-40
|16
|24
|71
Percentages: FG .510, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Reynolds 4-6, Brown 4-7, Bleechmore 1-1, Greer 1-1, Fleming 1-3, Klaczek 0-2, Winborne 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Obinna 2, Reynolds 2, Brown, Klaczek).
Turnovers: 20 (Greer 7, Klaczek 5, Brown 3, Reynolds 3, Winborne 2).
Steals: 5 (Brown, Greer, Klaczek, Reynolds, Winborne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|F.Drame
|38
|6-11
|9-10
|5-13
|1
|3
|24
|Brantley
|37
|2-16
|3-5
|3-4
|5
|3
|7
|Brickus
|38
|2-7
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Nickelberry
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Gill
|20
|1-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Shepherd
|18
|1-4
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|Jocius
|15
|3-6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|H.Drame
|4
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Marrero
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-61
|17-25
|10-30
|7
|15
|59
Percentages: FG .295, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (F.Drame 3-4, Nickelberry 2-6, Brickus 1-6, Doucoure 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Gill 0-3, Brantley 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (F.Drame, Gill, Jocius).
Turnovers: 9 (Brantley 2, Brickus 2, Gill 2, Doucoure, F.Drame, Jocius).
Steals: 13 (Brantley 5, F.Drame 4, Brickus, Doucoure, Gill, Jocius).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Joseph's
|39
|32
|—
|71
|La Salle
|27
|32
|—
|59
A_2,134 (3,400).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.