FGFTReb
SAINT JOSEPH'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Klaczek330-40-02-9250
Obinna294-41-12-9129
Brown386-124-41-42320
Greer335-91-31-86212
Reynolds317-111-21-54319
Winborne191-51-21-2153
Fleming121-40-00-2033
Bleechmore52-20-00-1015
Totals20026-518-128-40162471

Percentages: FG .510, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Reynolds 4-6, Brown 4-7, Bleechmore 1-1, Greer 1-1, Fleming 1-3, Klaczek 0-2, Winborne 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Obinna 2, Reynolds 2, Brown, Klaczek).

Turnovers: 20 (Greer 7, Klaczek 5, Brown 3, Reynolds 3, Winborne 2).

Steals: 5 (Brown, Greer, Klaczek, Reynolds, Winborne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure91-20-00-1002
F.Drame386-119-105-131324
Brantley372-163-53-4537
Brickus382-71-20-3126
Nickelberry172-80-00-0016
Gill201-62-20-2034
Shepherd181-42-40-4014
Jocius153-60-12-3016
H.Drame40-10-10-0010
Marrero40-00-00-0000
Totals20018-6117-2510-3071559

Percentages: FG .295, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (F.Drame 3-4, Nickelberry 2-6, Brickus 1-6, Doucoure 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Gill 0-3, Brantley 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (F.Drame, Gill, Jocius).

Turnovers: 9 (Brantley 2, Brickus 2, Gill 2, Doucoure, F.Drame, Jocius).

Steals: 13 (Brantley 5, F.Drame 4, Brickus, Doucoure, Gill, Jocius).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's393271
La Salle273259

A_2,134 (3,400).

