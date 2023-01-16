SAINT JOSEPH'S (8-10)
Klaczek 0-4 0-0 0, Obinna 4-4 1-1 9, Brown 6-12 4-4 20, Greer 5-9 1-3 12, Reynolds 7-11 1-2 19, Winborne 1-5 1-2 3, Fleming 1-4 0-0 3, Bleechmore 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 26-51 8-12 71.
LA SALLE (8-10)
Doucoure 1-2 0-0 2, F.Drame 6-11 9-10 24, Brantley 2-16 3-5 7, Brickus 2-7 1-2 6, Nickelberry 2-8 0-0 6, Gill 1-6 2-2 4, Shepherd 1-4 2-4 4, Jocius 3-6 0-1 6, H.Drame 0-1 0-1 0, Marrero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 17-25 59.
Halftime_Saint Joseph's 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph's 11-22 (Reynolds 4-6, Brown 4-7, Bleechmore 1-1, Greer 1-1, Fleming 1-3, Klaczek 0-2, Winborne 0-2), La Salle 6-27 (F.Drame 3-4, Nickelberry 2-6, Brickus 1-6, Doucoure 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Gill 0-3, Brantley 0-4). Fouled Out_Klaczek, Winborne. Rebounds_Saint Joseph's 40 (Klaczek, Obinna 9), La Salle 30 (F.Drame 13). Assists_Saint Joseph's 16 (Greer 6), La Salle 7 (Brantley 5). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph's 24, La Salle 15. A_2,134 (3,400).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.