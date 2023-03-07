FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston335-147-73-100318
Welch121-22-31-2204
Edwards323-122-22-61110
Norris385-131-21-48313
Schwieger304-72-20-41212
Kennedy213-40-00-4146
Hutson152-20-00-0124
Quinn130-10-00-2110
Wilson60-00-01-2120
Totals20023-5514-168-34161867

Percentages: FG .418, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Schwieger 2-4, Edwards 2-8, Norris 2-8, Alston 1-4, Kennedy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Alston 2, Kennedy 2, Edwards, Hutson).

Turnovers: 15 (Alston 5, Edwards 2, Hutson 2, Kennedy 2, Schwieger 2, Quinn, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Edwards 2, Quinn 2, Alston, Norris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT JOSEPH'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fleming211-60-01-2012
Coleman161-20-01-4223
Brown406-141-10-60116
Greer387-114-41-107122
Reynolds283-105-50-24313
Winborne304-58-90-01316
Klaczek270-50-11-4130
Totals20022-5318-204-28151472

Percentages: FG .415, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Greer 4-4, Brown 3-8, Reynolds 2-7, Coleman 1-2, Winborne 0-1, Klaczek 0-3, Fleming 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Klaczek 4, Brown).

Turnovers: 12 (Greer 5, Reynolds 3, Klaczek 2, Fleming, Winborne).

Steals: 12 (Fleming 3, Klaczek 3, Winborne 2, Brown, Coleman, Greer, Reynolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago274067
Saint Joseph's333972

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you