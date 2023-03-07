|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|33
|5-14
|7-7
|3-10
|0
|3
|18
|Welch
|12
|1-2
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|0
|4
|Edwards
|32
|3-12
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|10
|Norris
|38
|5-13
|1-2
|1-4
|8
|3
|13
|Schwieger
|30
|4-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|12
|Kennedy
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|6
|Hutson
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Quinn
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|14-16
|8-34
|16
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .418, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Schwieger 2-4, Edwards 2-8, Norris 2-8, Alston 1-4, Kennedy 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Alston 2, Kennedy 2, Edwards, Hutson).
Turnovers: 15 (Alston 5, Edwards 2, Hutson 2, Kennedy 2, Schwieger 2, Quinn, Wilson).
Steals: 6 (Edwards 2, Quinn 2, Alston, Norris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fleming
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Coleman
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|3
|Brown
|40
|6-14
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|1
|16
|Greer
|38
|7-11
|4-4
|1-10
|7
|1
|22
|Reynolds
|28
|3-10
|5-5
|0-2
|4
|3
|13
|Winborne
|30
|4-5
|8-9
|0-0
|1
|3
|16
|Klaczek
|27
|0-5
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|18-20
|4-28
|15
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .415, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Greer 4-4, Brown 3-8, Reynolds 2-7, Coleman 1-2, Winborne 0-1, Klaczek 0-3, Fleming 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Klaczek 4, Brown).
Turnovers: 12 (Greer 5, Reynolds 3, Klaczek 2, Fleming, Winborne).
Steals: 12 (Fleming 3, Klaczek 3, Winborne 2, Brown, Coleman, Greer, Reynolds).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Chicago
|27
|40
|—
|67
|Saint Joseph's
|33
|39
|—
|72
.
