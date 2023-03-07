LOYOLA CHICAGO (10-21)
Alston 5-14 7-7 18, Welch 1-2 2-3 4, Edwards 3-12 2-2 10, Norris 5-13 1-2 13, Schwieger 4-7 2-2 12, Kennedy 3-4 0-0 6, Hutson 2-2 0-0 4, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-16 67.
SAINT JOSEPH'S (15-16)
Fleming 1-6 0-0 2, Coleman 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 6-14 1-1 16, Greer 7-11 4-4 22, Reynolds 3-10 5-5 13, Winborne 4-5 8-9 16, Klaczek 0-5 0-1 0. Totals 22-53 18-20 72.
Halftime_Saint Joseph's 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 7-25 (Schwieger 2-4, Edwards 2-8, Norris 2-8, Alston 1-4, Kennedy 0-1), Saint Joseph's 10-30 (Greer 4-4, Brown 3-8, Reynolds 2-7, Coleman 1-2, Winborne 0-1, Klaczek 0-3, Fleming 0-5). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 34 (Alston 10), Saint Joseph's 28 (Greer 10). Assists_Loyola Chicago 16 (Norris 8), Saint Joseph's 15 (Greer 7). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 18, Saint Joseph's 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.