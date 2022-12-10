FGFTReb
ST. PETER'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sow221-50-03-5142
Cardaci312-92-31-2248
Dasher364-155-63-71316
Reid392-90-02-8634
Young293-85-83-52313
Bland253-92-20-40510
Tut150-12-21-1032
Ngopot31-10-01-1012
Totals20016-5716-2114-33122657

Percentages: FG .281, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Dasher 3-10, Young 2-6, Cardaci 2-7, Bland 2-8, Sow 0-1, Reid 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 5.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dasher, Tut).

Turnovers: 13 (Reid 6, Cardaci 2, Young 2, Bland, Dasher, Sow).

Steals: 8 (Young 3, Sow 2, Bland, Dasher, Reid).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT JOSEPH'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Klaczek234-50-02-2248
Brown366-113-61-61317
Greer352-68-80-41312
Reynolds324-95-80-32315
Winborne202-63-30-0208
Fleming291-37-81-41310
Obinna201-21-41-5033
Coleman30-00-00-0000
Bleechmore20-00-00-0010
Totals20020-4227-375-2492073

Percentages: FG .476, FT .730.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Brown 2-5, Reynolds 2-6, Fleming 1-3, Winborne 1-3, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Fleming 4, Klaczek, Reynolds).

Turnovers: 14 (Greer 3, Winborne 3, Brown 2, Obinna 2, Bleechmore, Fleming, Klaczek, Reynolds).

Steals: 5 (Reynolds 2, Brown, Klaczek, Winborne).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Peter's381957
Saint Joseph's294473

A_1,279 (4,200).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you