ST. PETER'S (4-5)
Sow 1-5 0-0 2, Cardaci 2-9 2-3 8, Dasher 4-15 5-6 16, Reid 2-9 0-0 4, Young 3-8 5-8 13, Bland 3-9 2-2 10, Tut 0-1 2-2 2, Ngopot 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-57 16-21 57.
SAINT JOSEPH'S (4-5)
Klaczek 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 6-11 3-6 17, Greer 2-6 8-8 12, Reynolds 4-9 5-8 15, Winborne 2-6 3-3 8, Fleming 1-3 7-8 10, Obinna 1-2 1-4 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Bleechmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 27-37 73.
Halftime_St. Peter's 38-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter's 9-35 (Dasher 3-10, Young 2-6, Cardaci 2-7, Bland 2-8, Sow 0-1, Reid 0-3), Saint Joseph's 6-19 (Brown 2-5, Reynolds 2-6, Fleming 1-3, Winborne 1-3, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-1). Fouled Out_Bland. Rebounds_St. Peter's 33 (Reid 8), Saint Joseph's 24 (Brown 6). Assists_St. Peter's 12 (Reid 6), Saint Joseph's 9 (Klaczek, Reynolds, Winborne 2). Total Fouls_St. Peter's 26, Saint Joseph's 20. A_1,279 (4,200).
