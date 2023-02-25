|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|33
|4-12
|6-8
|0-3
|1
|1
|15
|Golden
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Norris
|37
|4-8
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|11
|Quinn
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Schwieger
|29
|6-11
|0-1
|0-7
|3
|2
|12
|Welch
|25
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Kennedy
|24
|1-3
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|4
|7
|Edwards
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Wilson
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Hutson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marold
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smythe
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|10-14
|2-24
|16
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Norris 3-7, Kennedy 1-1, Welch 1-2, Alston 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Golden 0-2, Schwieger 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Alston, Schwieger).
Turnovers: 12 (Schwieger 4, Alston 2, Welch 2, Golden, Kennedy, Quinn, Reese).
Steals: 3 (Welch 2, Edwards).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT LOUIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hargrove
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|9
|Okoro
|18
|2-2
|1-3
|3-5
|0
|2
|5
|Collins
|27
|2-9
|1-2
|1-2
|11
|2
|5
|Jimerson
|32
|7-16
|4-4
|1-6
|4
|0
|21
|Perkins
|25
|3-9
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Forrester
|21
|5-6
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|1
|12
|Hughes
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|5
|Pickett
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Parker
|10
|1-2
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Cisse
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Evans
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|13-17
|9-35
|19
|13
|81
Percentages: FG .492, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Jimerson 3-7, Forrester 1-1, Hughes 1-1, Hargrove 1-2, Parker 1-2, Perkins 1-4, Collins 0-2, Pickett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrester, Hargrove, Hughes, Okoro).
Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Hughes 2, Perkins 2, Cisse, Forrester, Okoro).
Steals: 10 (Perkins 3, Okoro 2, Collins, Evans, Forrester, Hargrove, Jimerson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Chicago
|26
|36
|—
|62
|Saint Louis
|42
|39
|—
|81
A_8,175 (10,600).
