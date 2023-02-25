FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston334-126-80-31115
Golden102-50-01-2124
Norris374-80-10-13211
Quinn140-00-00-1100
Schwieger296-110-10-73212
Welch255-70-00-32311
Kennedy241-34-41-3247
Edwards100-20-00-1310
Wilson71-30-00-2022
Hutson50-00-00-1000
Marold20-00-00-0000
Reese20-20-00-0000
Smythe20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5310-142-24161762

Percentages: FG .434, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Norris 3-7, Kennedy 1-1, Welch 1-2, Alston 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Golden 0-2, Schwieger 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Alston, Schwieger).

Turnovers: 12 (Schwieger 4, Alston 2, Welch 2, Golden, Kennedy, Quinn, Reese).

Steals: 3 (Welch 2, Edwards).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT LOUISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hargrove303-52-20-6219
Okoro182-21-33-5025
Collins272-91-21-21125
Jimerson327-164-41-64021
Perkins253-91-10-0018
Forrester215-61-12-51112
Hughes182-40-00-5045
Pickett164-70-02-5018
Parker101-23-40-1116
Cisse11-10-00-0002
Evans10-00-00-0000
Jones10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-6113-179-35191381

Percentages: FG .492, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Jimerson 3-7, Forrester 1-1, Hughes 1-1, Hargrove 1-2, Parker 1-2, Perkins 1-4, Collins 0-2, Pickett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrester, Hargrove, Hughes, Okoro).

Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Hughes 2, Perkins 2, Cisse, Forrester, Okoro).

Steals: 10 (Perkins 3, Okoro 2, Collins, Evans, Forrester, Hargrove, Jimerson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago263662
Saint Louis423981

A_8,175 (10,600).

A_8,175 (10,600).

