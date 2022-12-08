FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carper221-52-42-6024
Mason225-80-00-02212
K.Moore282-71-20-2026
Trimble230-20-00-1010
Clay323-90-02-6127
C.Moore234-92-40-31112
Graham181-20-00-2023
Mayo111-20-00-0012
Ridgnal90-10-00-5010
Benson80-10-00-1010
Ayres40-10-00-0000
Totals20017-475-104-2641546

Percentages: FG .362, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mason 2-2, C.Moore 2-5, Graham 1-2, Clay 1-3, K.Moore 1-3, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Trimble 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carper 3, Benson, Clay).

Turnovers: 11 (Clay 3, Mason 3, Carper 2, K.Moore 2, Benson).

Steals: 3 (Clay, Mason, Trimble).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen301-50-02-8113
Saxen368-133-71-61319
Johnson263-70-00-3326
Mahaney346-110-00-42013
Ducas303-62-20-3019
Marciulionis173-51-10-1218
Howell100-20-00-1010
Barrett91-30-00-1002
Jefferson41-10-01-1002
Wessels42-20-01-2004
Totals20028-556-105-309966

Percentages: FG .509, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-2, Marciulionis 1-2, Ducas 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Howell 0-1, Saxen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Bowen).

Turnovers: 6 (Johnson 3, Bowen, Ducas, Marciulionis).

Steals: 5 (Mahaney 2, Saxen 2, Ducas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St.212546
Saint Mary's (Cal.)264066

A_2,863 (3,500).

