|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carper
|22
|1-5
|2-4
|2-6
|0
|2
|4
|Mason
|22
|5-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|12
|K.Moore
|28
|2-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Trimble
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Clay
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|7
|C.Moore
|23
|4-9
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Graham
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Mayo
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ridgnal
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Benson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ayres
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-47
|5-10
|4-26
|4
|15
|46
Percentages: FG .362, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mason 2-2, C.Moore 2-5, Graham 1-2, Clay 1-3, K.Moore 1-3, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Trimble 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carper 3, Benson, Clay).
Turnovers: 11 (Clay 3, Mason 3, Carper 2, K.Moore 2, Benson).
Steals: 3 (Clay, Mason, Trimble).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowen
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|3
|Saxen
|36
|8-13
|3-7
|1-6
|1
|3
|19
|Johnson
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|Mahaney
|34
|6-11
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|13
|Ducas
|30
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|9
|Marciulionis
|17
|3-5
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Howell
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Barrett
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jefferson
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Wessels
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|6-10
|5-30
|9
|9
|66
Percentages: FG .509, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-2, Marciulionis 1-2, Ducas 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Howell 0-1, Saxen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Bowen).
Turnovers: 6 (Johnson 3, Bowen, Ducas, Marciulionis).
Steals: 5 (Mahaney 2, Saxen 2, Ducas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri St.
|21
|25
|—
|46
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|26
|40
|—
|66
A_2,863 (3,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.