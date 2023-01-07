|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sjolund
|32
|2-9
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|3
|6
|Vucinic
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Meadows
|31
|1-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Perry
|20
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Robertson
|34
|1-9
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|0
|4
|Gorosito
|20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Applewhite
|19
|3-4
|7-9
|0-4
|0
|2
|13
|Nduka
|16
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|1
|3
|St. Pierre
|16
|3-5
|3-5
|2-7
|0
|4
|9
|Totals
|200
|12-46
|18-25
|7-27
|5
|14
|43
Percentages: FG .261, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka).
Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowen
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|3
|9
|Saxen
|26
|5-10
|5-6
|6-14
|2
|4
|15
|Johnson
|24
|3-9
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Mahaney
|27
|6-9
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|15
|Ducas
|21
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|10
|Marciulionis
|21
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|11
|Barrett
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|5
|2
|Wessels
|14
|5-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|12
|Jefferson
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Howell
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|33-63
|9-12
|10-38
|13
|23
|85
Percentages: FG .524, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Marciulionis 3-5, Mahaney 3-6, Ducas 2-6, Howell 1-1, Bowen 1-4, Barrett 0-3, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bowen).
Turnovers: 5 (Johnson 2, Barrett, Mahaney, Marciulionis).
Steals: 11 (Bowen 4, Ducas 2, Jefferson 2, Barrett, Johnson, Mahaney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|14
|29
|—
|43
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|41
|44
|—
|85
A_3,500 (3,500).
