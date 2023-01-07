FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sjolund322-92-21-6236
Vucinic121-40-01-2022
Meadows311-82-20-1104
Perry200-32-20-1022
Robertson341-92-31-4104
Gorosito200-20-00-0000
Applewhite193-47-90-40213
Nduka161-20-22-2113
St. Pierre163-53-52-7049
Totals20012-4618-257-2751443

Percentages: FG .261, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka).

Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen294-80-03-4339
Saxen265-105-66-142415
Johnson243-90-20-2216
Mahaney276-90-00-53215
Ducas214-90-01-20210
Marciulionis213-72-20-31011
Barrett171-40-00-5052
Wessels145-52-20-21512
Jefferson111-10-00-1112
Howell101-10-00-0003
Totals20033-639-1210-38132385

Percentages: FG .524, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Marciulionis 3-5, Mahaney 3-6, Ducas 2-6, Howell 1-1, Bowen 1-4, Barrett 0-3, Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bowen).

Turnovers: 5 (Johnson 2, Barrett, Mahaney, Marciulionis).

Steals: 11 (Bowen 4, Ducas 2, Jefferson 2, Barrett, Johnson, Mahaney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland142943
Saint Mary's (Cal.)414485

A_3,500 (3,500).

