PORTLAND (8-10)
Sjolund 2-9 2-2 6, Vucinic 1-4 0-0 2, Meadows 1-8 2-2 4, Perry 0-3 2-2 2, Robertson 1-9 2-3 4, Gorosito 0-2 0-0 0, Applewhite 3-4 7-9 13, Nduka 1-2 0-2 3, St. Pierre 3-5 3-5 9. Totals 12-46 18-25 43.
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (14-4)
Bowen 4-8 0-0 9, Saxen 5-10 5-6 15, Johnson 3-9 0-2 6, Mahaney 6-9 0-0 15, Ducas 4-9 0-0 10, Marciulionis 3-7 2-2 11, Barrett 1-4 0-0 2, Wessels 5-5 2-2 12, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Howell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-63 9-12 85.
Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 41-14. 3-Point Goals_Portland 1-19 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 10-29 (Marciulionis 3-5, Mahaney 3-6, Ducas 2-6, Howell 1-1, Bowen 1-4, Barrett 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Barrett, Wessels. Rebounds_Portland 27 (St. Pierre 7), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 38 (Saxen 14). Assists_Portland 5 (Sjolund 2), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 13 (Bowen, Mahaney 3). Total Fouls_Portland 14, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 23. A_3,500 (3,500).
