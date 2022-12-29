SAN DIEGO (7-8)
Pierre 6-8 0-0 14, Earlington 2-10 0-0 4, McKinney 3-8 8-9 14, Sisoho Jawara 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 4-14 3-3 11, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 2-2 0-0 6, Beniwal 1-3 0-0 2, Nyarko 0-4 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Muncey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-12 58.
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (11-4)
Bowen 1-1 0-0 3, Saxen 8-11 4-7 20, Johnson 3-9 2-4 9, Mahaney 7-11 0-0 15, Ducas 5-10 0-0 13, Marciulionis 3-8 3-4 9, Wessels 2-2 2-4 6, Jefferson 2-2 1-2 7, Barrett 1-2 1-1 3, Howell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 13-22 85.
Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 42-26. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 5-17 (Turner 2-2, Pierre 2-3, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Earlington 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Muncey 0-1, Beniwal 0-2, Williams 0-5), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 8-18 (Ducas 3-6, Jefferson 2-2, Bowen 1-1, Mahaney 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Marciulionis 0-3). Rebounds_San Diego 24 (Williams 8), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 38 (Bowen 13). Assists_San Diego 8 (Sisoho Jawara 3), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 16 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_San Diego 18, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 14. A_3,500 (3,500).
