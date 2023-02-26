FGFTReb
ST. PETER'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sow282-30-00-4035
Washington326-76-84-50318
Dasher313-92-30-3138
Murray305-122-21-32113
Reid282-61-20-3505
Saddler194-50-00-0159
Cardaci163-31-10-1018
Tut90-10-01-1010
Bland70-10-00-0010
Totals20025-4712-166-2091866

Percentages: FG .532, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Cardaci 1-1, Saddler 1-1, Sow 1-1, Murray 1-4, Bland 0-1, Dasher 0-2, Reid 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Cardaci, Sow).

Turnovers: 12 (Murray 2, Reid 2, Saddler 2, Sow 2, Washington 2, Cardaci, Dasher).

Steals: 8 (Washington 3, Dasher 2, Saddler 2, Sow).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NIAGARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gray324-102-40-22313
Iorio264-61-11-1109
Bayless335-102-22-53112
Mitchell261-42-23-6124
Thomasson407-114-60-10322
Erving281-30-00-4533
Obioha81-20-00-1022
Kasperzyk70-10-00-1010
Totals20023-4711-156-21121565

Percentages: FG .489, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Thomasson 4-6, Gray 3-6, Erving 1-3, Bayless 0-1, Kasperzyk 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Iorio 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Obioha 2, Thomasson).

Turnovers: 14 (Bayless 4, Kasperzyk 4, Thomasson 4, Iorio, Obioha).

Steals: 4 (Bayless, Gray, Iorio, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Peter's273966
Niagara362965

A_1,109 (2,400).

