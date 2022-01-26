|FG
|Reb
|ST. PETER'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diahame
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|H.Drame
|31
|5-8
|7-7
|4-11
|1
|1
|18
|Ndefo
|28
|3-9
|2-4
|0-8
|2
|3
|9
|Banks
|27
|4-7
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|0
|16
|Lee
|23
|1-4
|5-7
|1-4
|4
|1
|8
|Dasher
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|5
|Edert
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|Rupert
|18
|2-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Silvera
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|F.Drame
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Murray
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|20-26
|7-39
|13
|13
|69
Percentages: FG .426, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Banks 3-4, Edert 2-3, H.Drame 1-2, Ndefo 1-2, Dasher 1-3, Lee 1-3, Murray 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Silvera 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ndefo).
Turnovers: 13 (Ndefo 4, Banks 2, Dasher 2, Lee 2, F.Drame, H.Drame, Silvera).
Steals: 5 (Lee 2, Banks, Dasher, Ndefo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cele
|20
|7-13
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|15
|Enoh
|20
|3-4
|2-4
|3-8
|0
|1
|8
|Herasme
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|3
|Ituka
|29
|7-14
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Wright
|24
|1-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|2
|Harris
|28
|3-7
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|11
|Jones
|20
|4-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|8
|Bell
|18
|0-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|Cooley
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-65
|6-8
|8-29
|10
|15
|62
Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Harris 3-6, Herasme 1-3, Cooley 0-2, Ituka 0-2, Cele 0-4, Bell 0-5, Wright 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Bell, Enoh).
Turnovers: 8 (Ituka 5, Bell, Enoh, Wright).
Steals: 7 (Ituka 2, Bell, Cooley, Enoh, Harris, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Peter's
|31
|38
|—
|69
|Marist
|34
|28
|—
|62
A_986 (3,200).