FGFTReb
ST. PETER'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diahame50-00-00-1020
H.Drame315-87-74-111118
Ndefo283-92-40-8239
Banks274-75-60-22016
Lee231-45-71-4418
Dasher222-70-01-3215
Edert212-30-00-4026
Rupert182-51-21-3105
Silvera131-30-00-0112
F.Drame80-00-00-3020
Murray40-10-00-0000
Totals20020-4720-267-39131369

Percentages: FG .426, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Banks 3-4, Edert 2-3, H.Drame 1-2, Ndefo 1-2, Dasher 1-3, Lee 1-3, Murray 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Silvera 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ndefo).

Turnovers: 13 (Ndefo 4, Banks 2, Dasher 2, Lee 2, F.Drame, H.Drame, Silvera).

Steals: 5 (Lee 2, Banks, Dasher, Ndefo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cele207-131-11-10115
Enoh203-42-43-8018
Herasme261-30-00-5023
Ituka297-141-10-21115
Wright241-110-00-1342
Harris283-72-21-12211
Jones204-50-02-3238
Bell180-60-00-4110
Cooley150-20-01-4100
Totals20026-656-88-29101562

Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Harris 3-6, Herasme 1-3, Cooley 0-2, Ituka 0-2, Cele 0-4, Bell 0-5, Wright 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Bell, Enoh).

Turnovers: 8 (Ituka 5, Bell, Enoh, Wright).

Steals: 7 (Ituka 2, Bell, Cooley, Enoh, Harris, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Peter's313869
Marist342862

A_986 (3,200).

