HARDIN-SIMMONS (0-1)
Bartoszek 2-4 3-3 7, Chambliss 0-1 0-0 0, Quinn 2-10 1-1 6, Cobb 3-6 0-0 8, Walsh 1-4 0-0 3, Brewer 0-5 1-2 1, Wooldridge 1-5 0-0 2, Bomer 1-3 2-2 4, Brennon 1-7 4-4 6, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Hussey 0-1 4-6 4, Mahtani 2-3 0-0 5, Thibert 0-3 2-2 2, Barron 1-3 0-0 3, Vicente 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-58 17-20 53.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (4-7)
Ikpe 5-6 0-0 10, Lampley 5-10 0-0 12, May 3-4 0-0 6, Ray 3-3 0-0 7, Flagg 10-18 0-1 23, Nicholas 3-5 1-2 8, Cook 6-11 0-0 14, Powers 3-5 0-0 8, Scroggins 3-4 3-3 9, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Karwowski 2-3 2-2 6, Martina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-71 6-8 103.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 50-27. 3-Point Goals_Hardin-Simmons 6-26 (Cobb 2-4, Barron 1-2, Mahtani 1-2, Walsh 1-3, Quinn 1-5, Thibert 0-1, Vicente 0-1, Wooldridge 0-1, Bartoszek 0-2, Bomer 0-2, Brennon 0-3), Sam Houston St. 11-27 (Flagg 3-7, Powers 2-3, Cook 2-5, Lampley 2-7, Ray 1-1, Nicholas 1-2, Martina 0-1, May 0-1). Rebounds_Hardin-Simmons 19 (Brewer 4), Sam Houston St. 42 (Flagg 8). Assists_Hardin-Simmons 10 (Wooldridge 3), Sam Houston St. 26 (Ikpe 7). Total Fouls_Hardin-Simmons 10, Sam Houston St. 19. A_197 (6,110).