DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Hobson 1-2 0-0 2, Jo.Allen 4-6 3-3 13, Battles 1-4 0-0 3, Perez 3-8 0-0 8, S.Ford 2-6 1-2 5, Willis 4-9 0-0 9, Riley 1-3 0-0 2, T.Ford 2-2 0-1 6, Thomas 2-6 3-3 7, Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Torres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 7-9 58.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (7-1)
Ezeagu 3-5 2-3 8, Ikpe 2-4 2-2 6, Grant 6-8 0-1 16, May 3-4 0-0 6, Powers 5-8 0-0 15, Wilkerson 6-14 0-0 16, Nicholas 4-11 0-0 8, Ray 0-1 2-2 2, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 5, Scroggins 4-6 3-4 11, Wrzeszcz 0-7 0-0 0, Emejuru 7-7 0-0 14, Bishop 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 44-83 9-12 111.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 67-31. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 9-21 (T.Ford 2-2, Jo.Allen 2-4, Perez 2-4, Walker 1-1, Battles 1-2, Willis 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Torres 0-1, S.Ford 0-2, Riley 0-2), Sam Houston St. 14-37 (Powers 5-8, Grant 4-6, Wilkerson 4-9, Mitchell 1-3, Bishop 0-1, May 0-1, Nicholas 0-3, Wrzeszcz 0-6). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 15 (Battles 4), Sam Houston St. 44 (Nicholas 10). Assists_Dallas Christian 12 (Perez 3), Sam Houston St. 30 (Grant 7). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 11, Sam Houston St. 14. A_1,127 (6,110).
