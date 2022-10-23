Sam Houston St.0315018
Utah Tech3001013

First Quarter

Utatch_FG Brooksby 28, 07:42

Second Quarter

SHSU_FG Morgan 20, 07:10

Third Quarter

SHSU_FG Morgan 31, 10:03

SHSU_FG Morgan 28, 06:53

SHSU_Team safety, 01:46

SHSU_Woodard 8 pass from Shoemaker (Morgan kick), 00:53

Fourth Quarter

Utatch_FG Brooksby 40, 12:58

Utatch_Hobert 10 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 06:33

SHSUUtatch
First downs1617
Rushes-yards31-9332-58
Passing278204
Comp-Att-Int23-40-118-40-1
Return Yards2996
Punts-Avg.6-38.85-37.4
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards6-639-75
Time of Possession31:0228:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Sam Houston St., Ke. Shoemaker 8-70, De. Jackson 12-18, Za. Hrbacek 8-8, Ke. Raven 1-0, Team 2-(minus 3). Utah Tech, Qu. Conley 15-64, Bo. Abbott 1-16, Je. Fenton 5-12, Jo. Hobert 2-4, Team 1-(minus 2), Vi. Gabalis 8-(minus 36).

PASSING_Sam Houston St., Ke. Shoemaker 23-40-1-278. Utah Tech, Vi. Gabalis 16-36-1-193, Bo. Abbott 2-4-0-11.

RECEIVING_Sam Houston St., Co. Chrest 10-154, Al. Woodard 5-65, Ke. Raven 5-40, De. Jackson 2-10, Za. Hrbacek 1-9. Utah Tech, Jo. Hobert 7-55, De. Osborne 1-44, Ri. Johnson 3-43, Qu. Conley 3-27, Da. Wilks 1-13, Da. Fisher 2-12, Da. Thomason 1-10.

