|Sam Houston St.
|0
|3
|15
|0
|—
|18
|Utah Tech
|3
|0
|0
|10
|—
|13
First Quarter
Utatch_FG Brooksby 28, 07:42
Second Quarter
SHSU_FG Morgan 20, 07:10
Third Quarter
SHSU_FG Morgan 31, 10:03
SHSU_FG Morgan 28, 06:53
SHSU_Team safety, 01:46
SHSU_Woodard 8 pass from Shoemaker (Morgan kick), 00:53
Fourth Quarter
Utatch_FG Brooksby 40, 12:58
Utatch_Hobert 10 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 06:33
|SHSU
|Utatch
|First downs
|16
|17
|Rushes-yards
|31-93
|32-58
|Passing
|278
|204
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-40-1
|18-40-1
|Return Yards
|29
|96
|Punts-Avg.
|6-38.8
|5-37.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-63
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|31:02
|28:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Sam Houston St., Ke. Shoemaker 8-70, De. Jackson 12-18, Za. Hrbacek 8-8, Ke. Raven 1-0, Team 2-(minus 3). Utah Tech, Qu. Conley 15-64, Bo. Abbott 1-16, Je. Fenton 5-12, Jo. Hobert 2-4, Team 1-(minus 2), Vi. Gabalis 8-(minus 36).
PASSING_Sam Houston St., Ke. Shoemaker 23-40-1-278. Utah Tech, Vi. Gabalis 16-36-1-193, Bo. Abbott 2-4-0-11.
RECEIVING_Sam Houston St., Co. Chrest 10-154, Al. Woodard 5-65, Ke. Raven 5-40, De. Jackson 2-10, Za. Hrbacek 1-9. Utah Tech, Jo. Hobert 7-55, De. Osborne 1-44, Ri. Johnson 3-43, Qu. Conley 3-27, Da. Wilks 1-13, Da. Fisher 2-12, Da. Thomason 1-10.
