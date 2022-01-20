NEW MEXICO ST. (16-3)
McCants 3-7 0-2 8, McNair 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 1-6 0-1 2, Pryor 2-5 1-2 5, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Alok 1-5 3-5 6, Tillman 2-5 3-3 8, Avery 0-3 4-6 4, Henry 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Peake 0-1 1-2 1, McKinney 2-3 0-0 5, Cotton 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 13-47 14-23 46.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (11-9)
Ikpe 3-6 2-2 8, Lampley 4-7 0-0 10, May 1-1 0-1 2, Ray 2-6 0-0 4, Flagg 8-16 1-2 22, Powers 4-7 0-0 12, Karwowski 2-2 2-2 6, Grant 2-3 0-0 6, Scroggins 0-0 1-2 1, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0, Martina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 6-9 71.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 38-18. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 6-27 (McCants 2-5, Alok 1-1, McKinney 1-2, Williams 1-3, Tillman 1-4, Avery 0-1, Cotton 0-1, Peake 0-1, Pryor 0-1, Rice 0-1, Henry 0-3, Allen 0-4), Sam Houston St. 13-29 (Flagg 5-12, Powers 4-6, Grant 2-2, Lampley 2-5, Cook 0-1, Ikpe 0-1, Ray 0-2). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 30 (Allen 5), Sam Houston St. 31 (Ikpe 8). Assists_New Mexico St. 8 (Allen 2), Sam Houston St. 20 (Ray 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 11, Sam Houston St. 22. A_497 (6,110).