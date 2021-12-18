|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARDIN-SIMMONS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bartoszek
|22
|2-4
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|7
|Chambliss
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Quinn
|19
|2-10
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Cobb
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Walsh
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Brewer
|18
|0-5
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|1
|Wooldridge
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|Bomer
|15
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Brennon
|15
|1-7
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Favors
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Hussey
|8
|0-1
|4-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Mahtani
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Thibert
|8
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Barron
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Vicente
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-58
|17-20
|3-19
|10
|10
|53
Percentages: FG .259, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Cobb 2-4, Barron 1-2, Mahtani 1-2, Walsh 1-3, Quinn 1-5, Thibert 0-1, Vicente 0-1, Wooldridge 0-1, Bartoszek 0-2, Bomer 0-2, Brennon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wooldridge).
Turnovers: 19 (Cobb 3, Favors 3, Quinn 3, Vicente 3, Brewer 2, Bartoszek, Bomer, Thibert, Walsh, Wooldridge).
Steals: 11 (Brewer 2, Bartoszek, Bomer, Cobb, Favors, Mahtani, Quinn, Thibert, Vicente, Walsh).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAM HOUSTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ikpe
|18
|5-6
|0-0
|3-7
|7
|1
|10
|Lampley
|22
|5-10
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|12
|May
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Ray
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|7
|Flagg
|22
|10-18
|0-1
|2-8
|2
|1
|23
|Nicholas
|21
|3-5
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|8
|Cook
|20
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Powers
|19
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|8
|Scroggins
|15
|3-4
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|9
|Grant
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|Karwowski
|12
|2-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Martina
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|43-71
|6-8
|8-42
|26
|19
|103
Percentages: FG .606, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Flagg 3-7, Powers 2-3, Cook 2-5, Lampley 2-7, Ray 1-1, Nicholas 1-2, Martina 0-1, May 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Karwowski).
Turnovers: 16 (Grant 7, Cook 3, Powers 2, Flagg, Martina, May, Ray).
Steals: 8 (Flagg 2, May 2, Nicholas 2, Cook, Ikpe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hardin-Simmons
|27
|26
|—
|53
|Sam Houston St.
|50
|53
|—
|103
A_197 (6,110).