FGFTReb
HARDIN-SIMMONSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bartoszek222-43-31-3107
Chambliss60-10-00-2100
Quinn192-101-10-2106
Cobb163-60-00-1118
Walsh161-40-00-0003
Brewer180-51-20-4021
Wooldridge171-50-00-0312
Bomer151-32-21-2124
Brennon151-74-40-0106
Favors121-20-00-1112
Hussey80-14-61-2004
Mahtani82-30-00-0005
Thibert80-32-20-0012
Barron71-30-00-2023
Vicente70-10-00-0000
Robinson60-00-00-0000
Totals20015-5817-203-19101053

Percentages: FG .259, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Cobb 2-4, Barron 1-2, Mahtani 1-2, Walsh 1-3, Quinn 1-5, Thibert 0-1, Vicente 0-1, Wooldridge 0-1, Bartoszek 0-2, Bomer 0-2, Brennon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wooldridge).

Turnovers: 19 (Cobb 3, Favors 3, Quinn 3, Vicente 3, Brewer 2, Bartoszek, Bomer, Thibert, Walsh, Wooldridge).

Steals: 11 (Brewer 2, Bartoszek, Bomer, Cobb, Favors, Mahtani, Quinn, Thibert, Vicente, Walsh).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ikpe185-60-03-77110
Lampley225-100-01-23012
May173-40-01-5136
Ray173-30-00-2417
Flagg2210-180-12-82123
Nicholas213-51-20-5028
Cook206-110-00-21214
Powers193-50-00-1248
Scroggins153-43-30-3119
Grant120-10-01-3220
Karwowski122-32-20-3116
Martina50-10-00-1210
Totals20043-716-88-422619103

Percentages: FG .606, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Flagg 3-7, Powers 2-3, Cook 2-5, Lampley 2-7, Ray 1-1, Nicholas 1-2, Martina 0-1, May 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Karwowski).

Turnovers: 16 (Grant 7, Cook 3, Powers 2, Flagg, Martina, May, Ray).

Steals: 8 (Flagg 2, May 2, Nicholas 2, Cook, Ikpe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hardin-Simmons272653
Sam Houston St.5053103

A_197 (6,110).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you