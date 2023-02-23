FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goodrick173-60-01-2137
Ta.Armstrong321-61-20-3533
Nottage152-51-22-4127
Tchoukuiengo231-82-20-1015
Battin312-50-00-6145
Quintana211-60-00-2213
Tr.Armstrong193-81-21-22210
Stone160-00-01-1010
Wade141-10-03-5022
Washington100-30-00-1000
Rasmussen21-10-00-0003
Totals20015-495-88-27121945

Percentages: FG .306, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Tr.Armstrong 3-8, Nottage 2-4, Rasmussen 1-1, Goodrick 1-2, Tchoukuiengo 1-3, Battin 1-4, Quintana 1-6, Washington 0-1, Ta.Armstrong 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Ta.Armstrong 4, Tchoukuiengo 4, Goodrick 2, Washington 2, Nottage, Tr.Armstrong).

Steals: 8 (Tchoukuiengo 4, Quintana 2, Tr.Armstrong 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezeagu233-63-42-3029
Huefner214-74-40-01213
Grant266-123-41-62016
May200-00-03-7210
Powers280-43-30-2013
Ikpe190-20-00-1000
Nicholas181-33-41-5025
Wrzeszcz142-43-40-3007
Wilkerson101-60-00-1053
Emejuru90-10-03-4000
Scroggins80-20-01-2010
Mitchell40-20-00-0000
Totals20017-4919-2311-3451456

Percentages: FG .347, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Huefner 1-2, Grant 1-3, Wilkerson 1-3, Wrzeszcz 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Powers 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Emejuru).

Turnovers: 12 (Grant 4, Powers 3, May 2, Emejuru, Huefner, Wilkerson).

Steals: 11 (Huefner 3, Grant 2, May 2, Wilkerson 2, Ikpe, Wrzeszcz).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Baptist222345
Sam Houston St.292756

A_1,613 (6,110).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

