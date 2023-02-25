FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett361-81-44-10043
Spurgin220-10-01-2020
Allen384-114-51-23514
Butler304-101-20-60510
Jones343-136-61-73115
Barnes183-81-12-7038
Healy142-52-30-0127
Fallah80-00-00-0000
Totals20017-5615-219-3472257

Percentages: FG .304, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Jones 3-9, Allen 2-6, Barnes 1-3, Healy 1-3, Butler 1-5, Fausett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 3).

Turnovers: 15 (Fausett 5, Allen 4, Butler 3, Spurgin 2, Jones).

Steals: 5 (Allen 3, Barnes, Butler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezeagu242-31-41-6105
Huefner231-94-40-3146
Grant338-165-80-43322
May212-30-02-3334
Powers312-82-20-7357
Wilkerson235-104-40-40215
Ikpe211-43-52-8015
Nicholas120-00-01-2100
Scroggins60-00-00-0120
Wrzeszcz60-00-00-1010
Totals20021-5319-276-38132164

Percentages: FG .396, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Wilkerson 1-2, Grant 1-4, Powers 1-4, Ikpe 0-1, May 0-1, Huefner 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ikpe 3, Wilkerson).

Turnovers: 15 (Grant 3, Huefner 3, May 3, Powers 3, Ikpe 2, Scroggins).

Steals: 8 (Grant 2, Huefner 2, May 2, Ikpe, Powers).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Utah282957
Sam Houston St.283664

A_1,772 (6,110).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

