FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezeagu182-20-21-3144
Huefner163-52-21-5039
Grant276-111-10-35115
May170-30-02-3240
Powers292-85-50-31210
Ray234-41-20-04010
Scroggins214-50-03-5028
Ikpe181-23-41-4125
Wilkerson166-90-01-20013
Nicholas102-30-00-2004
Wrzeszcz50-40-00-1000
Totals20030-5612-169-31141878

Percentages: FG .536, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Grant 2-5, Huefner 1-1, Ray 1-1, Wilkerson 1-3, Powers 1-5, May 0-2, Wrzeszcz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ezeagu 2, Ikpe, Wilkerson).

Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Huefner 3, Ikpe 2, May 2, Powers, Scroggins).

Steals: 12 (Grant 3, May 3, Ikpe 2, Huefner, Nicholas, Powers, Ray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicolds181-21-12-4024
Christensen272-43-42-3318
Gonsalves373-120-10-1328
Pope212-40-00-4145
Staine304-110-00-20210
Leter193-61-43-4137
Wright191-30-01-2012
Edmonds121-14-42-5006
Anderson111-30-20-1003
Snoddy40-00-00-0010
Allfrey10-00-00-0000
Stearman10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-469-1610-2681653

Percentages: FG .391, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Staine 2-8, Gonsalves 2-9, Anderson 1-1, Nicolds 1-1, Christensen 1-2, Pope 1-2, Leter 0-1, Wright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright).

Turnovers: 18 (Pope 4, Gonsalves 3, Wright 3, Christensen 2, Nicolds 2, Staine 2, Anderson, Leter).

Steals: 5 (Christensen, Edmonds, Nicolds, Staine, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sam Houston St.354378
Utah Tech292453

A_1,689 (4,779).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

