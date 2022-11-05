VMI663015
Samford07131434

First Quarter

VMI_FG Rice 34, 08:42

VMI_FG Rice 36, 00:24

Second Quarter

VMI_FG Rice 39, 08:21

SAM_Thomas 2 pass from Hiers (Williams kick), 05:25

VMI_FG Rice 36, 00:14

Third Quarter

SAM_Smith 49 pass from Hiers (Williams kick), 14:20

VMI_FG Rice 38, 00:39

SAM_Watson 70 pass from Hiers (run failed), 00:00

Fourth Quarter

SAM_Smith 13 pass from Hiers (Williams kick), 09:10

SAM_Thomas 32 run (Williams kick), 03:25

VMISAM
First downs2323
Rushes-yards49-15834-114
Passing213322
Comp-Att-Int23-40-230-38-1
Return Yards26103
Punts-Avg.5-43.65-44.2
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalty-Yards8-816-64
Time of Possession36:3923:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_VMI, Ko. Bridy 33-113, Hu. Rice 10-40, Ch. Knox 2-9, Le. Thomas 1-(minus 1), Se. Morgan 3-(minus 3). Samford, Ja. Thomas 18-97, Mi. Hiers 7-21, Jo. Jiles 4-8, Ja. Stanton 2-0, Team 3-(minus 12).

PASSING_VMI, Se. Morgan 23-40-2-213. Samford, Mi. Hiers 30-38-1-322.

RECEIVING_VMI, Ma. Brimigion 3-52, Is. Lemmond 6-51, Ch. Knox 8-50, Ko. Bridy 3-37, Hu. Rice 1-17, VJ. Johnson 1-3, Le. Thomas 1-3. Samford, Ch. Smith 10-134, Ke. Watson 5-98, Ja. Thomas 6-34, DJ. Rias 3-29, Ju. Cockett 4-23, Ja. Stanton 1-3, Jo. Jiles 1-1.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you