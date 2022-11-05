|VMI
|6
|6
|3
|0
|—
|15
|Samford
|0
|7
|13
|14
|—
|34
First Quarter
VMI_FG Rice 34, 08:42
VMI_FG Rice 36, 00:24
Second Quarter
VMI_FG Rice 39, 08:21
SAM_Thomas 2 pass from Hiers (Williams kick), 05:25
VMI_FG Rice 36, 00:14
Third Quarter
SAM_Smith 49 pass from Hiers (Williams kick), 14:20
VMI_FG Rice 38, 00:39
SAM_Watson 70 pass from Hiers (run failed), 00:00
Fourth Quarter
SAM_Smith 13 pass from Hiers (Williams kick), 09:10
SAM_Thomas 32 run (Williams kick), 03:25
|VMI
|SAM
|First downs
|23
|23
|Rushes-yards
|49-158
|34-114
|Passing
|213
|322
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-40-2
|30-38-1
|Return Yards
|26
|103
|Punts-Avg.
|5-43.6
|5-44.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|8-81
|6-64
|Time of Possession
|36:39
|23:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_VMI, Ko. Bridy 33-113, Hu. Rice 10-40, Ch. Knox 2-9, Le. Thomas 1-(minus 1), Se. Morgan 3-(minus 3). Samford, Ja. Thomas 18-97, Mi. Hiers 7-21, Jo. Jiles 4-8, Ja. Stanton 2-0, Team 3-(minus 12).
PASSING_VMI, Se. Morgan 23-40-2-213. Samford, Mi. Hiers 30-38-1-322.
RECEIVING_VMI, Ma. Brimigion 3-52, Is. Lemmond 6-51, Ch. Knox 8-50, Ko. Bridy 3-37, Hu. Rice 1-17, VJ. Johnson 1-3, Le. Thomas 1-3. Samford, Ch. Smith 10-134, Ke. Watson 5-98, Ja. Thomas 6-34, DJ. Rias 3-29, Ju. Cockett 4-23, Ja. Stanton 1-3, Jo. Jiles 1-1.
