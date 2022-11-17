|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dye
|13
|2-5
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|6
|Marshall
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|8
|Glover
|29
|6-11
|4-5
|2-6
|1
|3
|16
|Kaifes
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Parham
|26
|2-8
|7-8
|2-7
|1
|2
|13
|Achor
|21
|4-5
|10-14
|5-8
|1
|4
|18
|Campbell
|19
|1-8
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|4
|N.Johnson
|19
|1-4
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|0
|4
|Staton-McCray
|19
|5-8
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|4
|13
|Rillie
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Boyer
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lobach
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|27-37
|16-50
|10
|21
|84
Percentages: FG .417, FT .730.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Marshall 2-3, Parham 2-6, N.Johnson 1-3, Staton-McCray 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Dye 0-1, Glover 0-1, Kaifes 0-1, Rillie 0-1, Boyer 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Achor, Dye, Marshall).
Turnovers: 17 (Glover 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, N.Johnson 2, Achor, Dye, Kaifes, Staton-McCray).
Steals: 7 (Achor, Campbell, Glover, Kaifes, Marshall, Rillie, Staton-McCray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|Hicks
|33
|5-15
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|14
|Thompson
|24
|2-10
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|7
|Tucker
|21
|3-4
|2-4
|0-4
|3
|1
|9
|Smith
|27
|5-7
|0-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Downey
|22
|2-4
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|7
|Blaise Akonobi
|13
|1-4
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|3
|4
|Harvell
|11
|1-5
|3-3
|3-3
|0
|2
|5
|Lee
|11
|0-1
|0-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|Peek
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|Powell
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Tavares de Brito
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Brewer
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Randall
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-63
|14-30
|7-29
|15
|22
|64
Percentages: FG .349, FT .467.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicks 3-9, Downey 2-4, Tucker 1-1, Brewer 0-1, Harvell 0-1, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Thompson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Thompson 3, Tucker 3, Downey 2, Peek 2, Hicks, Smith, Tavares de Brito).
Steals: 12 (Hicks 4, Smith 2, Downey, Harvell, Lee, Powell, Tavares de Brito, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Samford
|40
|44
|—
|84
|Alabama A&M
|29
|35
|—
|64
A_1,800 (6,000).
