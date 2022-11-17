FGFTReb
SAMFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dye132-52-41-5146
Marshall243-60-01-6118
Glover296-114-52-61316
Kaifes131-20-01-1212
Parham262-87-82-71213
Achor214-510-145-81418
Campbell191-81-21-4104
N.Johnson191-41-23-5004
Staton-McCray195-82-20-70413
Rillie110-10-00-1110
Boyer30-20-00-0010
Lobach30-00-00-0100
Totals20025-6027-3716-50102184

Percentages: FG .417, FT .730.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Marshall 2-3, Parham 2-6, N.Johnson 1-3, Staton-McCray 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Dye 0-1, Glover 0-1, Kaifes 0-1, Rillie 0-1, Boyer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Achor, Dye, Marshall).

Turnovers: 17 (Glover 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, N.Johnson 2, Achor, Dye, Kaifes, Staton-McCray).

Steals: 7 (Achor, Campbell, Glover, Kaifes, Marshall, Rillie, Staton-McCray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams50-01-21-3021
Hicks335-151-10-01114
Thompson242-103-40-0137
Tucker213-42-40-4319
Smith275-70-61-20110
Downey222-41-21-3237
Blaise Akonobi131-42-20-7034
Harvell111-53-33-3025
Lee110-10-40-2310
Peek102-40-00-0314
Powell90-30-01-3120
Tavares de Brito61-21-20-2003
Brewer50-20-00-0110
Randall30-20-00-0010
Totals20022-6314-307-29152264

Percentages: FG .349, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicks 3-9, Downey 2-4, Tucker 1-1, Brewer 0-1, Harvell 0-1, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Thompson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Thompson 3, Tucker 3, Downey 2, Peek 2, Hicks, Smith, Tavares de Brito).

Steals: 12 (Hicks 4, Smith 2, Downey, Harvell, Lee, Powell, Tavares de Brito, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Samford404484
Alabama A&M293564

A_1,800 (6,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

