SAMFORD (4-0)
Dye 2-5 2-4 6, Marshall 3-6 0-0 8, Glover 6-11 4-5 16, Kaifes 1-2 0-0 2, Parham 2-8 7-8 13, Achor 4-5 10-14 18, Campbell 1-8 1-2 4, N.Johnson 1-4 1-2 4, Staton-McCray 5-8 2-2 13, Rillie 0-1 0-0 0, Boyer 0-2 0-0 0, Lobach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 27-37 84.
ALABAMA A&M (0-3)
Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Hicks 5-15 1-1 14, Thompson 2-10 3-4 7, Tucker 3-4 2-4 9, Smith 5-7 0-6 10, Downey 2-4 1-2 7, Blaise Akonobi 1-4 2-2 4, Harvell 1-5 3-3 5, Lee 0-1 0-4 0, Peek 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Tavares de Brito 1-2 1-2 3, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, Randall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 14-30 64.
Halftime_Samford 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Samford 7-25 (Marshall 2-3, Parham 2-6, N.Johnson 1-3, Staton-McCray 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Dye 0-1, Glover 0-1, Kaifes 0-1, Rillie 0-1, Boyer 0-2), Alabama A&M 6-25 (Hicks 3-9, Downey 2-4, Tucker 1-1, Brewer 0-1, Harvell 0-1, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Thompson 0-6). Rebounds_Samford 50 (Achor 8), Alabama A&M 29 (Blaise Akonobi 7). Assists_Samford 10 (Kaifes 2), Alabama A&M 15 (Tucker, Lee, Peek 3). Total Fouls_Samford 21, Alabama A&M 22. A_1,800 (6,000).
