FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bates-Diop33:513-80-01-6236
Sochan27:424-105-80-66413
Collins26:342-153-43-6527
Branham21:152-50-01-3124
Johnson35:2512-191-30-43425
McDermott28:027-140-00-30319
Graham24:163-85-60-13112
Wesley21:293-51-21-6229
Bassey21:263-71-23-10117
Totals240:0039-9116-259-452322102

Percentages: FG .429, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (McDermott 5-9, Wesley 2-2, Graham 1-4, Branham 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Collins 0-4, Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bassey 3, Bates-Diop, Collins).

Turnovers: 12 (Branham 2, Collins 2, Wesley 2, Bassey, Bates-Diop, Graham, Johnson, McDermott, Sochan).

Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Wesley 3, Bassey, Bates-Diop, Branham).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen35:039-216-83-101128
Olynyk30:270-48-121-10118
Kessler32:354-72-46-152510
Agbaji18:323-80-00-1109
Horton-Tucker29:567-140-00-33016
Dunn25:574-73-31-13211
Fontecchio19:470-70-00-0200
Gay17:031-75-52-8237
Juzang14:451-50-20-1013
Azubuike8:311-20-21-2012
Toscano-Anderson7:240-30-00-1010
Totals240:0030-8524-3614-52151594

Percentages: FG .353, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Markkanen 4-8, Agbaji 3-7, Horton-Tucker 2-3, Juzang 1-4, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-4, Fontecchio 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Horton-Tucker 3, Kessler 2, Agbaji, Azubuike, Gay, Juzang).

Turnovers: 20 (Horton-Tucker 7, Olynyk 4, Fontecchio 3, Markkanen 3, Agbaji, Dunn, Gay).

Steals: 8 (Dunn 2, Agbaji, Fontecchio, Horton-Tucker, Juzang, Markkanen, Olynyk).

Technical Fouls: Gay, 3:17 third.

San Antonio32182131102
Utah3018252194

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:14.

