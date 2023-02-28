|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates-Diop
|33:51
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|6
|Sochan
|27:42
|4-10
|5-8
|0-6
|6
|4
|13
|Collins
|26:34
|2-15
|3-4
|3-6
|5
|2
|7
|Branham
|21:15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Johnson
|35:25
|12-19
|1-3
|0-4
|3
|4
|25
|McDermott
|28:02
|7-14
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|19
|Graham
|24:16
|3-8
|5-6
|0-1
|3
|1
|12
|Wesley
|21:29
|3-5
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|9
|Bassey
|21:26
|3-7
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|1
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|39-91
|16-25
|9-45
|23
|22
|102
Percentages: FG .429, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (McDermott 5-9, Wesley 2-2, Graham 1-4, Branham 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Collins 0-4, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bassey 3, Bates-Diop, Collins).
Turnovers: 12 (Branham 2, Collins 2, Wesley 2, Bassey, Bates-Diop, Graham, Johnson, McDermott, Sochan).
Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Wesley 3, Bassey, Bates-Diop, Branham).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|35:03
|9-21
|6-8
|3-10
|1
|1
|28
|Olynyk
|30:27
|0-4
|8-12
|1-10
|1
|1
|8
|Kessler
|32:35
|4-7
|2-4
|6-15
|2
|5
|10
|Agbaji
|18:32
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Horton-Tucker
|29:56
|7-14
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|16
|Dunn
|25:57
|4-7
|3-3
|1-1
|3
|2
|11
|Fontecchio
|19:47
|0-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Gay
|17:03
|1-7
|5-5
|2-8
|2
|3
|7
|Juzang
|14:45
|1-5
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Azubuike
|8:31
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|7:24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|30-85
|24-36
|14-52
|15
|15
|94
Percentages: FG .353, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Markkanen 4-8, Agbaji 3-7, Horton-Tucker 2-3, Juzang 1-4, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-4, Fontecchio 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Horton-Tucker 3, Kessler 2, Agbaji, Azubuike, Gay, Juzang).
Turnovers: 20 (Horton-Tucker 7, Olynyk 4, Fontecchio 3, Markkanen 3, Agbaji, Dunn, Gay).
Steals: 8 (Dunn 2, Agbaji, Fontecchio, Horton-Tucker, Juzang, Markkanen, Olynyk).
Technical Fouls: Gay, 3:17 third.
|San Antonio
|32
|18
|21
|31
|—
|102
|Utah
|30
|18
|25
|21
|—
|94
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.