SAN ANTONIO (107)
Johnson 9-17 2-2 21, Richardson 5-12 5-5 18, Poeltl 6-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-19 7-8 15, Primo 5-10 1-2 12, Bates-Diop 1-3 2-2 4, Collins 3-7 4-4 10, Wieskamp 0-2 0-0 0, Landale 4-7 0-0 10, T.Jones 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 39-92 22-25 107.
NEW ORLEANS (103)
H.Jones 2-11 0-1 4, Hayes 2-2 1-2 5, Valanciunas 7-12 3-5 18, Graham 2-10 0-0 6, McCollum 12-25 4-4 32, Marshall 1-3 3-4 5, Murphy III 1-3 0-0 3, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Alvarado 10-19 1-1 23. Totals 40-90 13-19 103.
|San Antonio
|22
|36
|26
|23
|—
|107
|New Orleans
|32
|25
|27
|19
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-26 (Richardson 3-4, Landale 2-3, Johnson 1-5, Primo 1-5, T.Jones 0-2, Wieskamp 0-2, Murray 0-5), New Orleans 10-32 (McCollum 4-10, Alvarado 2-6, Graham 2-7, Valanciunas 1-1, Murphy III 1-2, Marshall 0-1, H.Jones 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 49 (Murray, Poeltl 11), New Orleans 42 (Valanciunas 11). Assists_San Antonio 22 (Murray 13), New Orleans 23 (Valanciunas 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, New Orleans 19. A_13,097 (16,867)
