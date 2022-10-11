SAN ANTONIO (111)
K.Johnson 9-13 0-0 22, Sochan 3-8 0-0 6, Poeltl 2-2 2-6 6, Jones 4-5 5-5 13, Vassell 10-15 1-1 24, A.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Barlow 1-2 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 2-5 0-0 4, Branham 2-3 0-1 6, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 4-5 6, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 0-5 0-0 0, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 5-6 1-1 11, Primo 3-7 3-3 10, Wesley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 16-22 111.
UTAH (104)
Markkanen 6-13 4-4 18, Olynyk 4-6 2-3 10, Vanderbilt 3-8 0-4 6, Clarkson 5-15 0-0 12, Sexton 2-7 2-2 7, Fontecchio 3-7 0-0 8, Gay 4-10 0-1 8, Kessler 5-6 2-4 12, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 4-12 2-2 13, Horton-Tucker 4-10 1-4 10. Totals 40-98 13-24 104.
|San Antonio
|39
|24
|30
|18
|—
|111
|Utah
|26
|21
|26
|31
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-31 (K.Johnson 4-5, Vassell 3-5, Branham 2-3, Barlow 1-1, Primo 1-2, Hall 0-1, Langford 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Dieng 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Wieskamp 0-3, Sochan 0-4), Utah 11-42 (Butler 3-8, Fontecchio 2-5, Markkanen 2-6, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Olynyk 0-2, Gay 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Bates-Diop, Dieng, K.Johnson, Poeltl 5), Utah 54 (Gay, Markkanen 10). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Poeltl 5), Utah 24 (Butler, Clarkson 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, Utah 22. A_13,887 (18,306)
