|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|21:38
|9-13
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|22
|Sochan
|20:57
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Poeltl
|21:14
|2-2
|2-6
|1-5
|5
|2
|6
|Jones
|20:44
|4-5
|5-5
|0-3
|4
|1
|13
|Vassell
|22:13
|10-15
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|4
|24
|Primo
|17:49
|3-7
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Bates-Diop
|16:07
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|4
|McDermott
|15:31
|1-5
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Langford
|14:14
|5-6
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|11
|Dieng
|14:04
|0-3
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|0
|Branham
|12:00
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|6
|Roby
|10:04
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Wieskamp
|8:53
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Hall
|8:34
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow
|7:12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Wesley
|5:20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Johnson
|3:26
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-88
|16-22
|9-48
|24
|23
|111
Percentages: FG .477, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (K.Johnson 4-5, Vassell 3-5, Branham 2-3, Barlow 1-1, Primo 1-2, Hall 0-1, Langford 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Dieng 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Wieskamp 0-3, Sochan 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Dieng 4, Barlow, Bates-Diop, Poeltl, Roby, Sochan).
Turnovers: 17 (Primo 4, Poeltl 3, Roby 3, Hall 2, Bates-Diop, Dieng, K.Johnson, McDermott, Vassell).
Steals: 6 (Dieng 2, Jones 2, Branham, K.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|26:05
|6-13
|4-4
|2-10
|1
|1
|18
|Olynyk
|23:03
|4-6
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|10
|Vanderbilt
|20:32
|3-8
|0-4
|5-8
|0
|2
|6
|Clarkson
|25:13
|5-15
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|3
|12
|Sexton
|21:22
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Butler
|26:38
|4-12
|2-2
|0-7
|7
|3
|13
|Gay
|24:57
|4-10
|0-1
|3-10
|2
|2
|8
|Kessler
|24:36
|5-6
|2-4
|3-7
|1
|5
|12
|Horton-Tucker
|21:55
|4-10
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Fontecchio
|12:00
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|8
|Alexander-Walker
|11:04
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Zeller
|2:35
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-98
|13-24
|17-54
|24
|22
|104
Percentages: FG .408, FT .542.
3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Butler 3-8, Fontecchio 2-5, Markkanen 2-6, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Olynyk 0-2, Gay 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 4, Butler, Horton-Tucker).
Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 4, Sexton 3, Butler 2, Gay 2, Kessler 2, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 8 (Vanderbilt 3, Butler 2, Olynyk 2, Horton-Tucker).
Technical Fouls: Gay, 11:44 second; Beasley, 3:46 fourth.
|San Antonio
|39
|24
|30
|18
|—
|111
|Utah
|26
|21
|26
|31
|—
|104
A_13,887 (18,306). T_2:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.