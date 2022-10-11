FGFTReb
K.Johnson21:389-130-01-52022
Sochan20:573-80-02-4146
Poeltl21:142-22-61-5526
Jones20:444-55-50-34113
Vassell22:1310-151-11-40424
Primo17:493-73-30-20310
Bates-Diop16:072-50-01-5204
McDermott15:311-54-50-2106
Langford14:145-61-11-11111
Dieng14:040-30-01-5320
Branham12:002-30-10-2236
Roby10:040-10-00-3120
Wieskamp8:530-50-00-0100
Hall8:340-20-01-3010
Barlow7:121-20-00-2003
Wesley5:200-40-00-0000
A.Johnson3:260-20-00-2100
Totals240:0042-8816-229-482423111

Percentages: FG .477, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (K.Johnson 4-5, Vassell 3-5, Branham 2-3, Barlow 1-1, Primo 1-2, Hall 0-1, Langford 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Dieng 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Wieskamp 0-3, Sochan 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Dieng 4, Barlow, Bates-Diop, Poeltl, Roby, Sochan).

Turnovers: 17 (Primo 4, Poeltl 3, Roby 3, Hall 2, Bates-Diop, Dieng, K.Johnson, McDermott, Vassell).

Steals: 6 (Dieng 2, Jones 2, Branham, K.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen26:056-134-42-101118
Olynyk23:034-62-31-32210
Vanderbilt20:323-80-45-8026
Clarkson25:135-150-01-57312
Sexton21:222-72-20-0127
Butler26:384-122-20-77313
Gay24:574-100-13-10228
Kessler24:365-62-43-71512
Horton-Tucker21:554-101-40-12010
Fontecchio12:003-70-01-1018
Alexander-Walker11:040-40-01-2110
Zeller2:350-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-9813-2417-542422104

Percentages: FG .408, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Butler 3-8, Fontecchio 2-5, Markkanen 2-6, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Olynyk 0-2, Gay 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 4, Butler, Horton-Tucker).

Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 4, Sexton 3, Butler 2, Gay 2, Kessler 2, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 8 (Vanderbilt 3, Butler 2, Olynyk 2, Horton-Tucker).

Technical Fouls: Gay, 11:44 second; Beasley, 3:46 fourth.

San Antonio39243018111
Utah26212631104

A_13,887 (18,306). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

