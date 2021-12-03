FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson33:424-94-50-71214
McDermott21:387-130-02-43116
Poeltl29:397-120-11-92314
Murray34:306-160-00-713315
White30:064-111-21-75112
Jones18:462-61-10-3315
Forbes15:187-91-10-00118
Walker IV15:133-80-00-1307
Young14:373-42-22-4128
Vassell10:161-20-00-0002
Bates-Diop8:470-00-00-5010
Eubanks3:440-13-40-1103
Landale3:440-00-00-0000
Totals240:0044-9112-166-483215114

Percentages: FG .484, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Forbes 3-5, Murray 3-7, White 3-8, Johnson 2-4, McDermott 2-6, Walker IV 1-5, Vassell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Poeltl 4, White).

Turnovers: 12 (Bates-Diop 3, Young 3, Murray 2, Poeltl 2, Johnson, Walker IV).

Steals: 10 (Forbes 2, Murray 2, Young 2, Bates-Diop, Jones, Poeltl, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Covington28:494-70-03-61410
Powell28:543-138-80-41116
Nurkic23:283-84-41-71210
McCollum31:337-180-21-42216
Simons10:380-30-00-0110
McLemore27:264-90-00-23111
Nance Jr.20:422-50-21-5114
Snell19:380-20-01-4200
Smith Jr.18:502-81-10-3556
Zeller9:541-20-01-3012
Blevins5:021-30-00-1003
Brown III5:020-00-00-0100
Elleby5:022-20-00-1025
Watford5:020-20-00-1100
Totals240:0029-8213-178-41192083

Percentages: FG .354, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (McLemore 3-8, Covington 2-4, Powell 2-5, McCollum 2-6, Elleby 1-1, Blevins 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Snell 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Simons 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (McCollum 3, Brown III, Powell, Zeller).

Turnovers: 18 (Covington 3, McCollum 3, Smith Jr. 3, Nurkic 2, Powell 2, Elleby, Nance Jr., Snell, Watford, Zeller).

Steals: 8 (Nance Jr. 3, McCollum 2, Smith Jr. 2, McLemore).

Technical Fouls: Nance Jr., 9:16 fourth; Smith Jr., 00:27 fourth.

San Antonio32361630114
Portland2225181883

A_16,143 (19,393). T_2:02.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

