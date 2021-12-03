|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|33:42
|4-9
|4-5
|0-7
|1
|2
|14
|McDermott
|21:38
|7-13
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|16
|Poeltl
|29:39
|7-12
|0-1
|1-9
|2
|3
|14
|Murray
|34:30
|6-16
|0-0
|0-7
|13
|3
|15
|White
|30:06
|4-11
|1-2
|1-7
|5
|1
|12
|Jones
|18:46
|2-6
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Forbes
|15:18
|7-9
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|18
|Walker IV
|15:13
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|7
|Young
|14:37
|3-4
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|8
|Vassell
|10:16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bates-Diop
|8:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Eubanks
|3:44
|0-1
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Landale
|3:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-91
|12-16
|6-48
|32
|15
|114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Forbes 3-5, Murray 3-7, White 3-8, Johnson 2-4, McDermott 2-6, Walker IV 1-5, Vassell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Poeltl 4, White).
Turnovers: 12 (Bates-Diop 3, Young 3, Murray 2, Poeltl 2, Johnson, Walker IV).
Steals: 10 (Forbes 2, Murray 2, Young 2, Bates-Diop, Jones, Poeltl, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Covington
|28:49
|4-7
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|10
|Powell
|28:54
|3-13
|8-8
|0-4
|1
|1
|16
|Nurkic
|23:28
|3-8
|4-4
|1-7
|1
|2
|10
|McCollum
|31:33
|7-18
|0-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|16
|Simons
|10:38
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|McLemore
|27:26
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|11
|Nance Jr.
|20:42
|2-5
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|4
|Snell
|19:38
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|0
|Smith Jr.
|18:50
|2-8
|1-1
|0-3
|5
|5
|6
|Zeller
|9:54
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Blevins
|5:02
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Brown III
|5:02
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Elleby
|5:02
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Watford
|5:02
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|29-82
|13-17
|8-41
|19
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .354, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (McLemore 3-8, Covington 2-4, Powell 2-5, McCollum 2-6, Elleby 1-1, Blevins 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Snell 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Simons 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (McCollum 3, Brown III, Powell, Zeller).
Turnovers: 18 (Covington 3, McCollum 3, Smith Jr. 3, Nurkic 2, Powell 2, Elleby, Nance Jr., Snell, Watford, Zeller).
Steals: 8 (Nance Jr. 3, McCollum 2, Smith Jr. 2, McLemore).
Technical Fouls: Nance Jr., 9:16 fourth; Smith Jr., 00:27 fourth.
|San Antonio
|32
|36
|16
|30
|—
|114
|Portland
|22
|25
|18
|18
|—
|83
A_16,143 (19,393). T_2:02.