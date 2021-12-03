SAN ANTONIO (114)
Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, McDermott 7-13 0-0 16, Poeltl 7-12 0-1 14, Murray 6-16 0-0 15, White 4-11 1-2 12, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Young 3-4 2-2 8, Eubanks 0-1 3-4 3, Landale 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 7-9 1-1 18, Jones 2-6 1-1 5, Vassell 1-2 0-0 2, Walker IV 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 44-91 12-16 114.
PORTLAND (83)
Covington 4-7 0-0 10, Powell 3-13 8-8 16, Nurkic 3-8 4-4 10, McCollum 7-18 0-2 16, Simons 0-3 0-0 0, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 2-5 0-2 4, Zeller 1-2 0-0 2, Elleby 2-2 0-0 5, Blevins 1-3 0-0 3, McLemore 4-9 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 2-8 1-1 6, Snell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-82 13-17 83.
|San Antonio
|32
|36
|16
|30
|—
|114
|Portland
|22
|25
|18
|18
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 14-36 (Forbes 3-5, Murray 3-7, White 3-8, Johnson 2-4, McDermott 2-6, Walker IV 1-5), Portland 12-34 (McLemore 3-8, Covington 2-4, Powell 2-5, McCollum 2-6, Blevins 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 0-2, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Poeltl 9), Portland 41 (Nurkic 7). Assists_San Antonio 32 (Murray 13), Portland 19 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 15, Portland 20. A_16,143 (19,393)