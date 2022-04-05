|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|33:34
|8-15
|2-3
|0-8
|3
|5
|20
|Vassell
|34:22
|7-14
|2-2
|1-8
|4
|0
|20
|Poeltl
|22:55
|5-7
|4-8
|0-8
|3
|3
|14
|Jones
|32:56
|5-11
|4-6
|0-4
|10
|0
|14
|Primo
|24:59
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|0
|3
|Richardson
|25:16
|6-11
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|18
|Collins
|25:05
|6-11
|1-1
|3-7
|3
|2
|13
|Walker IV
|20:23
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|6
|Bates-Diop
|17:12
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|Wieskamp
|3:18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-89
|16-24
|5-48
|31
|14
|116
Percentages: FG .494, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Richardson 4-5, Vassell 4-6, Walker IV 2-4, Johnson 2-7, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Primo 0-1, Wieskamp 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Primo, Vassell).
Turnovers: 10 (Poeltl 3, Bates-Diop 2, Collins, Johnson, Primo, Richardson, Vassell).
Steals: 6 (Richardson 2, Collins, Jones, Vassell, Walker IV).
Technical Fouls: Spurs, 7:21 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barton
|39:58
|3-12
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|2
|9
|Gordon
|35:23
|8-16
|2-4
|2-13
|2
|1
|18
|Jokic
|40:23
|18-35
|4-6
|2-17
|4
|3
|41
|Morris
|33:30
|2-9
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|4
|4
|Rivers
|32:35
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|8
|Hyland
|17:46
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|7
|Reed
|13:20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Ja.Green
|12:37
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Cousins
|7:37
|1-7
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|4
|Forbes
|6:51
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-98
|8-12
|10-51
|22
|19
|97
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Barton 3-8, Rivers 2-4, Hyland 1-5, Jokic 1-5, Reed 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Gordon 0-3, Morris 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Rivers 3, Cousins 2, Gordon 2, Jokic 2, Morris, Reed).
Steals: 4 (Jokic 2, Gordon, Rivers).
Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 4:13 second; Jokic, 00:55 second.
|San Antonio
|32
|32
|21
|31
|—
|116
|Denver
|30
|14
|35
|18
|—
|97
A_17,037 (19,520). T_2:09.
