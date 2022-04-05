FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson33:348-152-30-83520
Vassell34:227-142-21-84020
Poeltl22:555-74-80-83314
Jones32:565-114-60-410014
Primo24:591-61-20-4403
Richardson25:166-112-20-21118
Collins25:056-111-13-73213
Walker IV20:232-80-00-3316
Bates-Diop17:124-50-01-3028
Wieskamp3:180-10-00-1000
Totals240:0044-8916-245-483114116

Percentages: FG .494, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Richardson 4-5, Vassell 4-6, Walker IV 2-4, Johnson 2-7, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Primo 0-1, Wieskamp 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Primo, Vassell).

Turnovers: 10 (Poeltl 3, Bates-Diop 2, Collins, Johnson, Primo, Richardson, Vassell).

Steals: 6 (Richardson 2, Collins, Jones, Vassell, Walker IV).

Technical Fouls: Spurs, 7:21 third.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barton39:583-120-01-4629
Gordon35:238-162-42-132118
Jokic40:2318-354-62-174341
Morris33:302-90-02-6344
Rivers32:353-60-00-1158
Hyland17:463-70-00-2407
Reed13:202-30-00-1004
Ja.Green12:370-10-01-2110
Cousins7:371-72-22-5034
Forbes6:511-20-00-0102
Totals240:0041-988-1210-51221997

Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Barton 3-8, Rivers 2-4, Hyland 1-5, Jokic 1-5, Reed 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Gordon 0-3, Morris 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Rivers 3, Cousins 2, Gordon 2, Jokic 2, Morris, Reed).

Steals: 4 (Jokic 2, Gordon, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 4:13 second; Jokic, 00:55 second.

San Antonio32322131116
Denver3014351897

A_17,037 (19,520). T_2:09.

A_17,037 (19,520). T_2:09.

