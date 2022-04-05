SAN ANTONIO (116)
Johnson 8-15 2-3 20, Vassell 7-14 2-2 20, Poeltl 5-7 4-8 14, Jones 5-11 4-6 14, Primo 1-6 1-2 3, Bates-Diop 4-5 0-0 8, Collins 6-11 1-1 13, Wieskamp 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 6-11 2-2 18, Walker IV 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 16-24 116.
DENVER (97)
Barton 3-12 0-0 9, Gordon 8-16 2-4 18, Jokic 18-35 4-6 41, Morris 2-9 0-0 4, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Ja.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Cousins 1-7 2-2 4, Forbes 1-2 0-0 2, Hyland 3-7 0-0 7, Reed 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-98 8-12 97.
|San Antonio
|32
|32
|21
|31
|—
|116
|Denver
|30
|14
|35
|18
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-26 (Richardson 4-5, Vassell 4-6, Walker IV 2-4, Johnson 2-7, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Primo 0-1, Wieskamp 0-1), Denver 7-33 (Barton 3-8, Rivers 2-4, Hyland 1-5, Jokic 1-5, Reed 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Gordon 0-3, Morris 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Johnson, Poeltl, Vassell 8), Denver 51 (Jokic 17). Assists_San Antonio 31 (Jones 10), Denver 22 (Barton 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 14, Denver 19. A_17,037 (19,520)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.