FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen37:458-1813-131-121232
Vanderbilt25:523-61-24-5347
Kessler21:062-43-62-4047
Clarkson34:048-197-83-74125
Conley32:536-120-01-56317
Beasley30:034-163-42-52213
Sexton22:535-122-21-24213
Gay15:230-30-01-4010
Alexander-Walker15:073-52-21-1018
Fontecchio4:540-20-00-0020
Totals240:0039-9731-3716-452022122

Percentages: FG .402, FT .838.

3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Conley 5-7, Markkanen 3-10, Clarkson 2-6, Beasley 2-11, Sexton 1-2, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Gay 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Markkanen 2, Conley).

Turnovers: 12 (Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Beasley 2, Sexton).

Steals: 10 (Alexander-Walker 4, Conley 3, Sexton 2, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: coach Will Hardy, 4:36 third.

FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson36:159-143-40-35321
Sochan31:083-80-01-5316
Poeltl24:126-64-52-92216
Jones27:035-100-00-55111
Vassell34:508-226-90-68324
Branham25:517-114-41-22220
Collins23:144-42-62-70610
McDermott17:425-103-30-11414
S.Johnson14:101-21-10-2123
Bates-Diop5:350-01-20-1011
Totals240:0048-8724-346-412725126

Percentages: FG .552, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Branham 2-4, Vassell 2-7, Jones 1-1, McDermott 1-4, K.Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Poeltl 4, Vassell 2, Collins, S.Johnson).

Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Branham 2, Collins 2, K.Johnson 2, Sochan 2, Vassell 2, Poeltl).

Steals: 11 (K.Johnson 2, Poeltl 2, S.Johnson 2, Vassell 2, Branham, Jones, Sochan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah26302640122
San Antonio31323330126

A_16,351 (18,581). T_2:18.

