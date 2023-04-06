PORTLAND (127)
Butler Jr. 4-11 2-2 12, Watford 7-12 2-2 16, Eubanks 9-13 2-3 23, Mays 4-7 2-2 11, Williams 8-10 0-0 16, Knox II 9-15 3-4 24, Minaya 3-8 0-0 7, Walker 4-12 0-0 8, Harrison 3-8 4-5 10. Totals 51-96 15-18 127.
SAN ANTONIO (129)
Bates-Diop 7-11 9-10 25, Kel.Johnson 10-24 3-3 24, Collins 9-14 2-3 21, Branham 1-12 0-0 2, Jones 5-11 7-7 18, Barlow 2-4 1-1 5, Champagnie 8-14 3-4 24, Mamukelashvili 2-8 0-0 4, Langford 2-5 0-0 4, Wesley 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 47-106 25-28 129.
|Portland
|37
|24
|39
|27
|—
|127
|San Antonio
|32
|37
|29
|31
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_Portland 10-28 (Eubanks 3-4, Knox II 3-6, Butler Jr. 2-6, Mays 1-3, Minaya 1-3, Watford 0-1, Williams 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Walker 0-2), San Antonio 10-35 (Champagnie 5-9, Bates-Diop 2-4, Collins 1-3, Jones 1-3, Kel.Johnson 1-8, Langford 0-1, Mamukelashvili 0-2, Branham 0-5). Fouled Out_Portland 1 (Williams), San Antonio None. Rebounds_Portland 36 (Eubanks 9), San Antonio 47 (Collins 10). Assists_Portland 34 (Harrison 9), San Antonio 29 (Jones 10). Total Fouls_Portland 22, San Antonio 12. A_16,023 (15,000)
