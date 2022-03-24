SAN ANTONIO (133)
Kel.Johnson 8-14 5-6 26, Vassell 4-10 4-4 16, Poeltl 8-13 0-0 16, Murray 10-14 5-6 28, Primo 3-5 0-0 8, Bates-Diop 1-3 4-4 6, Collins 3-6 2-2 8, Wieskamp 2-9 0-0 6, Landale 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Richardson 6-16 0-0 15. Totals 46-94 22-24 133.
PORTLAND (96)
Watford 4-10 2-2 10, Winslow 0-5 0-0 0, Eubanks 8-13 2-2 20, Dunn 4-9 1-1 9, Elleby 0-4 2-2 2, Brown III 2-8 3-4 7, Blevins 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 4-7 0-0 10, Keo.Johnson 4-13 0-0 8, McLemore 7-9 6-6 23, Williams 3-13 1-1 7. Totals 36-94 17-18 96.
|San Antonio
|45
|36
|33
|19
|—
|133
|Portland
|27
|26
|28
|15
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 19-44 (Kel.Johnson 5-8, Vassell 4-5, Murray 3-5, Richardson 3-11, Primo 2-3, Wieskamp 2-8, Collins 0-2, Jones 0-2), Portland 7-26 (McLemore 3-4, Eubanks 2-3, Hughes 2-4, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-1, Elleby 0-2, Keo.Johnson 0-2, Watford 0-2, Winslow 0-2, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 53 (Collins, Poeltl 9), Portland 43 (Brown III 14). Assists_San Antonio 34 (Jones 9), Portland 18 (Eubanks 4). Total Fouls_San Antonio 13, Portland 21. A_16,610 (19,393)
