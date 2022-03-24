FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kel.Johnson28:218-145-60-41026
Vassell24:004-104-41-45116
Poeltl24:268-130-06-91316
Murray30:0710-145-61-67128
Primo24:563-50-01-5338
Richardson24:126-160-00-12115
Jones23:051-40-01-8902
Collins22:473-62-22-9338
Wieskamp19:392-90-01-1016
Bates-Diop10:021-34-41-4106
Landale8:250-02-20-2202
Totals240:0046-9422-2414-533413133

Percentages: FG .489, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Kel.Johnson 5-8, Vassell 4-5, Murray 3-5, Richardson 3-11, Primo 2-3, Wieskamp 2-8, Collins 0-2, Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Poeltl 6, Collins 2, Jones 2, Kel.Johnson).

Turnovers: 13 (Poeltl 3, Collins 2, Kel.Johnson 2, Murray 2, Jones, Landale, Primo, Richardson).

Steals: 8 (Richardson 2, Vassell 2, Jones, Kel.Johnson, Murray, Poeltl).

Technical Fouls: Richardson, 3:02 third.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Watford25:064-102-21-42410
Winslow7:190-50-00-2000
Eubanks36:018-132-23-94220
Dunn25:274-91-11-5329
Elleby20:070-42-20-1122
Brown III26:402-83-45-14237
Williams25:073-131-11-3337
Keo.Johnson23:204-130-01-2218
McLemore20:167-96-60-20023
Hughes18:594-70-00-11210
Blevins11:380-30-00-0020
Totals240:0036-9417-1812-43182196

Percentages: FG .383, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McLemore 3-4, Eubanks 2-3, Hughes 2-4, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-1, Elleby 0-2, Keo.Johnson 0-2, Watford 0-2, Winslow 0-2, Williams 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown III 2, Elleby, Hughes, Watford).

Turnovers: 16 (Williams 4, Eubanks 3, McLemore 3, Dunn 2, Brown III, Elleby, Keo.Johnson, Watford).

Steals: 5 (Dunn 2, Eubanks, Watford, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Hughes, 00:30 second.

San Antonio45363319133
Portland2726281596

A_16,610 (19,393). T_2:06.

