|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kel.Johnson
|28:21
|8-14
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|0
|26
|Vassell
|24:00
|4-10
|4-4
|1-4
|5
|1
|16
|Poeltl
|24:26
|8-13
|0-0
|6-9
|1
|3
|16
|Murray
|30:07
|10-14
|5-6
|1-6
|7
|1
|28
|Primo
|24:56
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|8
|Richardson
|24:12
|6-16
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|15
|Jones
|23:05
|1-4
|0-0
|1-8
|9
|0
|2
|Collins
|22:47
|3-6
|2-2
|2-9
|3
|3
|8
|Wieskamp
|19:39
|2-9
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Bates-Diop
|10:02
|1-3
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Landale
|8:25
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|46-94
|22-24
|14-53
|34
|13
|133
Percentages: FG .489, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Kel.Johnson 5-8, Vassell 4-5, Murray 3-5, Richardson 3-11, Primo 2-3, Wieskamp 2-8, Collins 0-2, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Poeltl 6, Collins 2, Jones 2, Kel.Johnson).
Turnovers: 13 (Poeltl 3, Collins 2, Kel.Johnson 2, Murray 2, Jones, Landale, Primo, Richardson).
Steals: 8 (Richardson 2, Vassell 2, Jones, Kel.Johnson, Murray, Poeltl).
Technical Fouls: Richardson, 3:02 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watford
|25:06
|4-10
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|10
|Winslow
|7:19
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Eubanks
|36:01
|8-13
|2-2
|3-9
|4
|2
|20
|Dunn
|25:27
|4-9
|1-1
|1-5
|3
|2
|9
|Elleby
|20:07
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Brown III
|26:40
|2-8
|3-4
|5-14
|2
|3
|7
|Williams
|25:07
|3-13
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|7
|Keo.Johnson
|23:20
|4-13
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|8
|McLemore
|20:16
|7-9
|6-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|23
|Hughes
|18:59
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Blevins
|11:38
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-94
|17-18
|12-43
|18
|21
|96
Percentages: FG .383, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McLemore 3-4, Eubanks 2-3, Hughes 2-4, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-1, Elleby 0-2, Keo.Johnson 0-2, Watford 0-2, Winslow 0-2, Williams 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown III 2, Elleby, Hughes, Watford).
Turnovers: 16 (Williams 4, Eubanks 3, McLemore 3, Dunn 2, Brown III, Elleby, Keo.Johnson, Watford).
Steals: 5 (Dunn 2, Eubanks, Watford, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Hughes, 00:30 second.
|San Antonio
|45
|36
|33
|19
|—
|133
|Portland
|27
|26
|28
|15
|—
|96
A_16,610 (19,393). T_2:06.
