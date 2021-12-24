|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|33:03
|4-14
|6-6
|1-10
|0
|2
|16
|McDermott
|22:17
|3-5
|5-6
|0-5
|1
|2
|13
|Poeltl
|20:59
|4-8
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|5
|8
|Murray
|32:21
|3-16
|2-2
|2-6
|13
|1
|9
|White
|29:43
|7-11
|5-6
|0-3
|7
|3
|23
|Bates-Diop
|26:45
|11-11
|5-7
|1-7
|0
|2
|30
|Walker IV
|24:38
|7-12
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|21
|Vassell
|19:04
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Landale
|15:22
|5-7
|2-2
|5-8
|3
|1
|13
|T.Jones
|13:06
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|Eubanks
|2:42
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-95
|28-33
|12-50
|33
|21
|138
Percentages: FG .484, FT .848.
3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (White 4-6, Walker IV 4-8, Bates-Diop 3-3, McDermott 2-4, Johnson 2-7, Landale 1-1, Murray 1-5, Vassell 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Murray 2, White 2, Eubanks).
Turnovers: 6 (White 2, Bates-Diop, McDermott, Vassell, Walker IV).
Steals: 7 (Murray 2, Bates-Diop, Johnson, Landale, Walker IV, White).
Technical Fouls: Spurs, 5:40 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horton-Tucker
|37:42
|5-13
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|13
|James
|34:40
|15-26
|4-6
|2-9
|6
|2
|36
|Howard
|21:48
|1-2
|2-4
|3-9
|2
|3
|4
|Ellington
|28:55
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|7
|Westbrook
|35:07
|12-20
|5-9
|0-7
|4
|3
|30
|Thomas
|21:25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Anthony
|21:01
|3-8
|2-5
|2-3
|0
|4
|9
|Rondo
|11:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|J.Jones
|11:34
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Jordan
|6:33
|2-3
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|5
|M.Jones
|5:40
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Huff
|3:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-94
|17-30
|14-48
|21
|20
|110
Percentages: FG .468, FT .567.
3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (James 2-7, Westbrook 1-2, Anthony 1-5, Ellington 1-7, Horton-Tucker 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Rondo 0-1, Thomas 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Howard 2, James 2, Anthony, Thomas).
Turnovers: 14 (Westbrook 5, Anthony 3, James 3, Ellington, Horton-Tucker, Huff).
Steals: 4 (Anthony, J.Jones, James, Westbrook).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 00:07 first; coach Phil Handy, 2:59 third; coach David Fizdale, 9:13 fourth.
|San Antonio
|33
|33
|39
|33
|—
|138
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|31
|37
|18
|—
|110
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:25.