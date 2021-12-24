FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson33:034-146-61-100216
McDermott22:173-55-60-51213
Poeltl20:594-80-02-3258
Murray32:213-162-22-61319
White29:437-115-60-37323
Bates-Diop26:4511-115-71-70230
Walker IV24:387-123-40-23121
Vassell19:042-80-00-3125
Landale15:225-72-25-83113
T.Jones13:060-30-01-3220
Eubanks2:420-00-00-0100
Totals240:0046-9528-3312-503321138

Percentages: FG .484, FT .848.

3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (White 4-6, Walker IV 4-8, Bates-Diop 3-3, McDermott 2-4, Johnson 2-7, Landale 1-1, Murray 1-5, Vassell 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Murray 2, White 2, Eubanks).

Turnovers: 6 (White 2, Bates-Diop, McDermott, Vassell, Walker IV).

Steals: 7 (Murray 2, Bates-Diop, Johnson, Landale, Walker IV, White).

Technical Fouls: Spurs, 5:40 second.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horton-Tucker37:425-133-42-43213
James34:4015-264-62-96236
Howard21:481-22-43-9234
Ellington28:553-90-01-3227
Westbrook35:0712-205-90-74330
Thomas21:251-50-00-3122
Anthony21:013-82-52-3049
Rondo11:450-10-00-3300
J.Jones11:341-20-00-1012
Jordan6:332-31-23-4005
M.Jones5:401-50-01-1012
Huff3:500-00-00-1000
Totals240:0044-9417-3014-482120110

Percentages: FG .468, FT .567.

3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (James 2-7, Westbrook 1-2, Anthony 1-5, Ellington 1-7, Horton-Tucker 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Rondo 0-1, Thomas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Howard 2, James 2, Anthony, Thomas).

Turnovers: 14 (Westbrook 5, Anthony 3, James 3, Ellington, Horton-Tucker, Huff).

Steals: 4 (Anthony, J.Jones, James, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 00:07 first; coach Phil Handy, 2:59 third; coach David Fizdale, 9:13 fourth.

San Antonio33333933138
L.A. Lakers24313718110

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:25.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

